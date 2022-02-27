Novak Djokovic is the only member of the Big Three to have held the record for the most weeks and the most year-ends as the World No. 1 player together

Novak Djokovic is one of the four players to have held the record for the most weeks and the most year-ends as the World No. 1 player together. Interestingly, he is the only member of the 'Big Three' whose name features on this elusive list.
Daniil Medvedev will dethrone Novak Djokovic from the World No. 1 spot on Monday. However, the Serb has enjoyed the top position in the ATP rankings for a total period of 361 weeks so far, a record on the ATP tour.
He also ended the 2021 tennis season as the World No. 1 player, becoming the only player in the history of the sport to end seven different seasons as the World No. 1. The Serb broke his idol Pete Sampras' record, who finished six different seasons at the top spot.
As a result, the 20-time Grand Slam champion currently holds both the most weeks and the most seasons finished as the World No. 1 record against his name. Before him, Ilie Nastase, Jimmy Connors, and Pete Sampras also held the record simultaneously.
While Rafael Nadal has neither been the player with the most weeks as World No. 1 nor with the most year-ends as the top player at any point in his career, Roger Federer was the one with the record for the most weeks at the top position before Djokovic overtook him in March 2021.
However, the Swiss Maestro hasn't found his name on the list since he has only managed to finish five different seasons as the World No. 1, thus, not breaking past Sampras' record.
Novak Djokovic is the only player to have two stints of 85+ straight weeks as the World No. 1 player
Djokovic is also the only player in the history of the sport who has enjoyed the top position in the ATP rankings for more than 85 consecutive weeks on two different occasions.
The Serb's first stint came in 2014 when he climbed to the top spot for the third time in his career. He remained there for a period of 122 weeks before losing the spot to Andy Murray in November 2016.
His second stint was the most recent one that will be over on Monday when Medvedev takes over. Djokovic overtook Nadal and became the tennis ace for the fifth time after winning the Australian Open title in 2020.
After suffering a shocking exit at the hands of Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Novak Djokovic is likely to be next seen at Belgrade Open 2022.
