Novak Djokovic is mentally the toughest of the Big 3 and has most records locked up, but I'd never pick one out of them: Mahesh Bhupathi

Indian tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi recently claimed that Novak Djokovic's mental strength and ability to deal with pressure situations are the best amongst the Big 3. But Bhupathi also believes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have their own set of unique attributes, making it difficult to pick one among the trio as the GOAT.

Novak Djokovic ended the GOAT debate on Sunday in the eyes of many, after clinching his 20th Grand Slam title. That moved him level with Federer and Nadal's all-time tally, and given the Serb's scintillating form, it seems likely that he will surpass them sooner rather than later.

Novak Djokovic also owns the record for most weeks as a World No. 1 (329 and counting) and shares the record for most Masters 1000 titles with Rafael Nadal.

Mahesh Bhupathi, a 12-time doubles Slam champion, recently penned his thoughts on the GOAT debate for the Times of India. The 47-year-old pointed out how Novak Djokovic is ahead of his rivals in terms of mental strength, especially in the big moments.

"(Novak Djokovic is) Arguably the toughest of the three mentally when it comes to dealing with big match moments," Bhupathi wrote. "I have seen him beat Federer twice at Grand Slam events from match points down.

According to Mahesh Bhupathi, even though Novak Djokovic owns most tennis records, he will never be as popular as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. The former World No. 1 claimed that the Serb's "street-fighter" outlook has not helped put him win over some fans.

"He already has most of the records locked up. Most weeks at No 1, most prize-money won," Bhupathi said. "However, Novak will always rank three in the popularity context."

"That’s not because he’s (Novak Djokovic) not a good guy," the Indian added. "It’s because he has been a street-fighter when it comes to digging out matches from the start of his career and has since then developed a love-hate relationship with tennis fans."

Mahesh Bhupathi further claimed that the Big 3 have had a mutually beneficial relationship, as they have forced each other to raise their game. But the Indian refused to name any one of them as the GOAT, asserting instead that he is "blessed" to have watched them all in action.

"There is no doubt these three have pushed each other to become better players and take tennis to a level we would struggle to consistently see again," Bhupathi said. "I personally would never pick out one of them. This past weekend as Novak tied Roger and Rafa at 20 Grand Slam titles I once again felt blessed to have been treated to these three rivalries."

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have continued to push the bar to dizzying heights: Mahesh Bhupathi

Roger Federer

While speaking about Roger Federer, Mahesh Bhupathi revealed how the Swiss is as warm and friendly with his colleagues as he is with the fans. Bhupathi further claimed Federer would always make it a point to greet and talk to everyone at events.

"Off court, his (Roger Federer) warm and friendly demeanor with his fans pretty much extended to the locker room as well," Bhupathi said. "There was no player or coach or locker-room staff he wouldn’t greet or even have a chat with. He was always one of the boys in the locker-room, cracking jokes or discussing issues the sport faced."

Mahesh Bhupathi also waxed lyrical about Rafael Nadal, heaping praise on the Spaniard's humility. He pointed out how Nadal's off-court demeanor is a polar opposite to his fiercely competitive self on the court.

Rafael Nadal at the French Open

"Rafa is probably the most humble and down-to-earth champion I have ever interacted with," Bhupathi said. "The respect and courtesy he shows everyone off the court doesn’t reflect the warrior-like killer instinct he shows on it."

The 47-year-old believes the Big 3 has given tennis its best era, and reiterated that he considers himself fortunate to have witnessed the trio at their best.

"Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have continued to push the bar to dizzying heights and in the process have given us the Golden Age of men’s tennis," the Indian continued. "I for one have had a front row seat during this amazing time."

