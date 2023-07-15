Boris Becker recently expressed that Djokovic might rule for longer than he himself has anticipated, ahead of the Serb’s Wimbledon 2023 final.

The 23 times Grand Slam champion and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in an epic center-court clash at SW19 to decide the 2023 champion at the grasscourt major, and the seeded No. 2 is the top favorite to win the title.

The world No. 2 has reached his ninth final at Wimbledon with a 7-1 record. Only Federer has reached more finals at the All-England Club. It will be his 35th Grand Slam final appearance on SW19 on Centre Court. The Serb surpassed the legendary Chris Evert, who has 34 appearances in an overall open era record for more singles Grand Slam final appearances.

After Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg, Carlos Alcaraz desires to become the third-youngest tournament champion in the Open Era. Boris Becker lifted his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon at 17 years and 228 days, and Bjorn Borg was a champion at 20 years and 27 days.

Boris Becker engaged in a fan’s visualization contesting the ongoing Championships. He expressed that the 36-year-old might rule for longer than he himself has expected.

“How long novak make his empire”a fan asked on the social media interaction.

“You never know, Nole might rule longer than he himself has anticipated” Becker responded.

I bet on Novak Djokovic before the tournament, and I’m sticking to it - Boris Becker ahead of the final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have played each other twice on the ATP Tour, with their head-to-head currently standing at one win each.

Their first encounter was in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open, with Carlos winning a close game, as two of the three sets were decided by a tiebreak (5)6-7, 7-5, 7-6(5).

The most recent match between these two was in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2023, which Djokovic won in four sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Boris Becker recently asked on social media who will win the Wimbledon 2023 final. He stated in German that he had bet on Djokovic to win Wimbledon before the tournament started and was sticking to his bet.

"I bet on Novak before the tournament and I’m sticking to it," Becker wrote on Instagram.

The seven-time champion is gearing up for the 2023 Wimbledon final against Alcaraz. The match will take place on Sunday, July 16.

