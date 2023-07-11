Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker recently opined that Novak Djokovic is the most successful player of all time and that he might win 26 or 27 Majors if he stays healthy and motivated.

One of Becker's Instagram followers asked him how many Grand Slams Djokovic would win and if he thought that the Serb is the greatest player of all time. Becker responded by writing:

"Novak is the most successful player of all time and he might win 26/27 majors if he stays healthy and motivated."

Boris Becker answers a follower's question on Instagram.

Djokovic has won 23 Major titles in his career so far. He leads the men's all-time Grand Slam winners list, followed by Rafael Nadal with 22 and Roger Federer with 20. The Serb has won Wimbledon seven times and is chasing an eighth crown in the ongoing Championships to equal Federer's record.

The Serb won his first Major in 2008 when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2) in the final of the 2008 Australian Open. He has since gone on to win Happy Slam 10 times, the most by any player. The 36-year-old also has three French Open titles and as many US Open titles to his name.

Becker, a former World No. 1, coached Djokovic for three years (2013-2016). The German helped the Serb win six Majors, including a maiden French Open title in 2016. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was the No.1-ranked player for 122 consecutive weeks during that period.

They ended their partnership mutually in December 2016. Djokovic announced the split, stating that all the goals he and Becker had set out to achieve had been "completely fulfilled."

"After three very successful years, Boris Becker and I have jointly decided to end our cooperation. The goals we set when we started working together have been completely fulfilled, and I want to thank him for the cooperation, teamwork, dedication and commitment," he had said.

Novak Djokovic to face Andrey Rublev in Wimbledon 2023 QF

Andrey Rublev during Day Seven: Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic will play seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Centre Court on Tuesday. The Serb held his nerve during his fourth-round encounter against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday, winning 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4.

Rublev, meanwhile, got the better of Alexander Bublik in a five-set grind, beating the Kazakh 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4 to advance to the last eight at the grasscourt Major for the first time.

