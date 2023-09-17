Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic had a gala time during one of their team's Davis Cup clashes against the Czech Republic on Saturday, September 16.

Although Serbia lost their final group-stage match to the Czech Republic, Djokovic enjoyed the evening with his teammate Kecmanovic. The duo wrapped their arms around each other's shoulders and grooved to the music as the lights went out inside the stadium.

A fan sitting behind them recorded the two Serbians dancing and later posted the video on social media.

"The stadium went dark in the middle of a point & @MioKecmanovic & @djokernole started a party," the fan wrote.

Serbia finished second in Group C after failing to outdo the Czech Republic on Saturday. In the first match of the tie, Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, 33, went down 6-3, 6-2 to 18-year-old Jakub Mensik.

Later, the Czech Republican Jiri Lehecka overcame an injury-stricken Laslo Djere to secure the match. Djere toiled hard with a soar back but couldn't do enough to stop his opponent from clinching a 7-6(7), 7-5 victory.

For the doubles encounter, Novak Djokovic teamed up with Nikola Cacic to face Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek. It was a dead rubber as the Czech Republic had already sealed victories in both singles ties.

Nevertheless, the winning side swept the battle 3-0 as Machac and Pavalasek downed Djokovic and Cacic 7-5, 6-7(7), 10-3. The Czech Republic finished the tournament as the table toppers of Group C.

"My Serbian squad is always giving me the greatest joy" - Novak Djokovic

Team Serbia reaches Final 8: 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic recently said that it's tough for him to leave his family in order to travel to different countries to play tournaments. However, he asserted that he was enjoying the company of his compatriots during the Davis Cup Finals.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion downed Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday, September 15, to send his team to the Final 8 of the Davis Cup. In an on-court interview after his victory, he said:

"Leaving my family is never easy but coming to another family, my Serbian squad, is always giving me the greatest of joy and really beautiful sensation to be able to be playing for my country."

The 36-year-old further vowed to contribute to his nation's success.

"So, you know at the beginning of the season, I said Grand Slams and playing for my country are my greatest priority. I really want to contribute as much as I can and here we are," he added.

