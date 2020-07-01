Novak Djokovic missed a couple of Player Council calls but that doesn't mean he's not involved: Jurgen Melzer

Melzer defended Novak Djokovic's role in the ATP Player Council, saying that he is quite involved for the most part.

The Austrian said that the Serb is aware of his responsibilities & is up-to-date with the Council's day-to-day affairs.

Novak Djokovic

In an episode of the Tennis Legends Vodcast on Eurosport, Jurgen Melzer talked with Mats Wilander, Alex Corretja and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova about how Novak Djokovic can work to rectify his recent misadventures.

The Adria Tour, organised by the Novak Djokovic Foundation to aid in the fight against COVID-19, was a series of exhibition matches between the world's top-ranked players. In addition to Djokovic himself, the likes of Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov also featured in the event.

But despite its noble intentions, the exhibition tournament - which was played with scant regard to global COVID-19 protocols - had to be cancelled far sooner than planned. Four players - Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic - tested positive for coronavirus during the Zadar leg in Croatia, which kicked up a storm of outrage in the tennis world.

In the aftermath of the Adria Tour's cancellation, Novak Djokovic has borne the brunt of the criticism from fellow players, tennis experts and fans alike. Some have even called for him to relinquish his ATP Player Council presidency.

During the Tennis Legends vodcast, Mats Wilander wondered how Novak Djokovic can juggle his performance as the World No. 1 and his responsibilities as the ATP Player Council President as he tries to make amends for his Adria Tour missteps.

"It's your responsibility to make it better for the players" @jojomelzer tells Mats Wilander, @NastiaPav and @AlexCorretja74 that @DjokerNole must use ATP presidency to make amends for Adria Tour debacle



🎧 Subscribe to the Tennis Legends podcast here: https://t.co/3mJURWiQlJ pic.twitter.com/RCFR9B0fpV — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 30, 2020

Jurgen Melzer replied that when you decide to be the president of the ATP Player Council, you are already aware about the time needed towards discharging the duties involved. The Austrian added that Novak Djokovic is aware he has one of the biggest voices in the tennis world, so it is up to him to make the best out of it.

"It's a very tough task," Melzer said. "But when you sign up for it, you've got to put your name up there if you want to be president. So I guess, he has thought about it that it is time-consuming. So once you are the president, I think it's your responsibility to actually be there, attend the calls and try to make it better for the players because you are obviously the number one in the world having the biggest voice or one of the biggest voices."

Advertisement

It has been challenging for Novak Djokovic: Jurgen Melzer

Novak Djokovic

Melzer further said that despite the spate of negative publicity surrounding him in recent times - including his absence from the Zoom call with fellow players - Novak Djokovic is very involved in the affairs of the Player Council.

"I think it has been challenging for him," the Austrian said. "I mean he missed a couple of calls that has been discussed in the press lately. But that does not mean that he's not involved."

Melzer claimed that Novak Djokovic is continuously in touch with Ross Hutchins, the Chief Tour Officer, and has been up-to-date with the affairs of the Council even amid all his other obligations.

"Sometimes, you cannot (attend) every call, sometimes you're busy, you have other duties that you have to fulfill," Melzer said. "I think, he has been up-to-date via the guy that's responsible for us, Ross Hutchins, he has been in communication with him. So I think, he has been up-to-date all the time."

The former singles player was mild in his criticism of Novak Djokovic for organizing the Adria Tour with lax COVID-19 regulations in the midst of the global pandemic.

"Did he make us a favour with the thing he just did? Of course not! I mean you don't have to be a professor to say: 'OK, this was not good for tennis'. I think he knows now," Melzer said.

The Austrian concluded by saying that Novak Djokovic does have a big influence in decision-making, and that he can work towards rectifying the wrongs inflicted by the Adria Tour.

"But coming back to if he's involved in decisions and if he can make an impact in the player's council, yes he does," Melzer said.