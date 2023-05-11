World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently stated that he is hoping for his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's return at the upcoming 2023 French Open.

Djokovic is currently in Rome, gearing up for his return to the tour after his defeat at the Srpska Open last month to longtime friend and compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Ahead of his Italian Open second-round match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the 22-time Grand Slam winner appeared in a pre-tournament press conference and reflected on Nadal's chances of making it to the French Open. Nadal hasn't featured on the tour since his early exit from the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic stated that Nadal's involvement in the Major won't have any effect on his preparations. He also added how much of a loss it would be to the tennis world if the southpaw failed to recover in time for Roland Garros.

"It won't change anything in relation to my preparation. Obviously I'm looking to be performing the best that I can perform myself. But, of course, the world of tennis and the Roland Garros tournament will be affected by his absence from the tournament because his history in that tournament and generally what he has achieved in his career and the impact he has made on the sport."

Djokovic further said that it is always best for the tournament, as well as the players, if the greats of the game are competing.

"Of course, him missing any tournament, but particularly the big ones, has an impact on the tennis world and the tennis fans. So I'm sure that everyone wants to see him there. I would like to see him play because I think for the competition, it is the best if you can have the best players in the world so the challenge is as big as it can be," he said.

The 10-time Australian Open winner was confident that Nadal would do everything in his power to return in time for the clay-court Major.

"I know I've been seeing some videos that he's been training, he's been trying to get himself ready for it. Yeah, let's see. I mean, I'm obviously not in his shoes, not in his skin. I don't know what he's feeling. I'm sure he's trying his best to be there. Let's see what happens," he added.

"He looks like a very hard worker, fighter on the court" - Novak Djokovic on his second-round opponent at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic is all set to make his return to the tour at the Italian Open on Friday, May 12, when he takes on Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the tournament.

The top seed is currently ranked No. 1 in the ATP singles rankings but will be replaced by Carlos Alcaraz when the Spaniard plays his second round match in Rome.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the tournament, Djokovic reflected on his upcoming match against Etcheverry. Talking about his opponent, the veteran admitted to not knowing much about him.

"I don't know much about him. I've watched him play several times. I've seen also his posts decreasing the deficit in the points between us. I wish him all the best. He seems like a very nice guy, coming from a country that has lots of tennis success. He looks like a very hard worker, fighter on the court," Djokovic said.

