Novak Djokovic, after winning the 2023 ATP Finals trophy, said that his children have been a source of motivation. He felt grateful to be the father of his beautiful kids.

Djokovic put up a stunning performance against home favorite Jannik Sinner to clinch his seventh ATP Finals title on Sunday, November 19 in Turin. He beat the Italian ace in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, avenging his three-set loss to Sinner earlier this week in the round-robin stage.

In an on-court interview following his victory, the host questioned the 24-time Grand Slam Champion about how motivated he felt with his children being present there. Djokovic said that his children had been by his side for the past few days. He also stated that he wanted his children to watch him play now that they are aware of the game.

“Yeah! You know they have been so good, last couple of days watching tennis and uhh.. it’s a thrill. I always wanted to perform in front of them, once they reached the age that they are aware of what’s going on and I think this is the age, right now they are both conscious of what’s happening,” he said.

Djokovic expressed his gratitude for being blessed with two beautiful children- his son Stefan and daughter Tara, who serve as his inspiration and source of strength.

“I am so grateful to be a father of these two wonderful angels, they blessed me with so much happiness and joy in my life and love and yeah, they give me strength no doubt,” he stated.

“They will know what I do is a very difficult thing”- Novak Djokovic on his children

In an on-court interview after downing Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal of the year-end tournament on Saturday, Djokovic expressed his delight at having his kids arrive in Turin to support him. He also spoke about the struggles he faced away from his loved ones.

"Yes my children have arrived, they have brought me confidence, they have brought me good motivation, obviously also the strength to fight tonight and to keep pushing. It is obviously a very difficult thing, every parent knows what I am talking about. When you leave the children for a couple of weeks, even months really," the Serb said.

Djokovic also hoped that his children who have now grown up would understand that their father's profession is not simple. As a parent, the 36-year-old believed that his children's absence from school would not cause any problems when he returned to his hometown of Belgrade.

"Now when they are grown up, they will know what I do is a very difficult thing. However, I am very happy that they are here. They have taken one or two days out of school, I hope I won't have the problem as parents when I return to Belgrade," he added.

