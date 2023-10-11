"Novak Djokovic has too much class to stoop to Rafael Nadal's sad, sore loser levels" - Fans react as Serb responds to Spaniard's 'frustration' claims

Novak Djokovic has earned praise from tennis fans for his reply to Rafael Nadal's remarks that claimed the Serb was frustrated to win more Grand Slam titles than anyone else.

During an interview in September, Nadal remarked on Djokovic extending his lead over him in the all-time Grand Slam winners' list. The Serb won his career's 24th Grand Slam trophy at the US Open. Nadal, who has 22 such titles to his name, said:

"I'm not frustrated for a simple reason. I believe that, within my means, I have done everything possible to ensure that things go as smoothly as possible for me. Novak could be frustrated because he lives everything more intensely and that's why he's the best." (via Movistar)

The Serb recently responded to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's comments saying:

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and how he interprets someone else in a certain context. Rafa is a great champion. I respect and appreciate him as such, my biggest rival, and as a player who contributed to shaping my game and the results I've accomplished." (via Sportal)

Tennis buffs on the internet have liked the way Djokovic replied. One fan wrote:

"This is a GOAT statement !!!!"

A user chimed in saying:

"What a champ! Way to go Novak!"

Another user appreciated the Serb's decision to not criticize his arch-rival.

"Novak always takes the Higher road and refuses to criticise the others," the user wrote.

Another fan suggested Djokovic is a class act refusing to bring his level down.

"@DjokerNole Has too much class to Stoop to @RafaelNadal Sad , sore loser levels. #goattennis Novak has an unbroken record. #Novak#1 Always been a fan. No other tennis player Of his caliber," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Novak Djokovic - "I have no intention in any way to talk in a negative context about Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer"

In his interview with Sportal, Novak Djokovic added that he intended not to say negative things about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I have no intention in any way to talk in a negative context about him or Roger Federer because my respect outweighs perhaps some negative opinions about them," he said.

The World No. 1 stated he too has an opinion but decided to keep that opinion to himself in order to keep things under control.

"That is his opinion, with which I, of course, do not agree. I have my opinion, but I won't share it because I don't want to deepen the topic. There is no need for that at all," the Serb added.

Djokovic maintains a better record over both Federer and Nadal in the respective head-to-head counts against them. He has 27 wins over Federer in 50 encounters and has bettered the Spaniard 30 times in 59 matches so far.

