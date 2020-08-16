After weeks of speculation from both the fans and the media, Novak Djokovic announced last week that he would be travelling to the USA for the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open this year.

The Serb had concerns about the mandatory quarantine after traveling from the US Open to Rome, where the next big tournament is set to be played. But the reported relaxation of the rules helped ease his mind, and yesterday he flew to New York for the twin tournaments in the city.

Before that, Novak Djokovic was seen regularly practicing on hardcourt at his residence in Marbella, Spain with a variety of hitting partners. One such hitting partner was ATP World No. 97 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who has now revealed his experience of training in Marbella with the Serb.

Novak Djokovic is 'super nice to train with' - Alejandro Davidovich

In an interview with Eurosport, the Spaniard expressed his admiration for the World No. 1's skills and mentality, and how he himself is nowhere close in either aspect.

"His (Novak Djokovic's) mentality is number one, I have a long way to go if I aspire to one day have that head," said Davidovich Fokina. "At stake, however, there is not so much difference, it is more a matter of approach, of knowing how to defend, be more regular and touch the ball further forward, as he does."

"He connects each ball very well, he is always well planted and knows where the other is going to throw. The difference is marked by his mentality, that's where he has a different chip from the rest," he added.

Alejandro Davidovich at the 2020 Men's ASB Classic

The Spaniard also spoke highly of Rafael Nadal, whom he is yet to train with. Davidovich Fokina is particularly impressed by Nadal's ability to stay mentally alert and persevere through difficult games.

Advertisement

"Both Rafa and Novak Djokovic are a stone," Davidovich Fokina said. "But at the same time they are very different. How they look at things, how they manage them, even though they have traveled the same path later, I feel that they do it differently. I still need to train with Rafa one day, that opportunity has not yet occurred."

When asked about the experience of training and interacting with Novak Djokovic, Davidovich Fokina gushed about how easygoing the World No. 1 was. The Spaniard believes Djokovic's good nature is not easily discernible by the public or on TV; it is only when you interact with him personally that you get to know how friendly he is.

"I can tell you that if on television he looks like a guy of 10, in person he is a guy of 20," said the 21-year-old. "Super nice to train with him, he makes everything very easy. The image that a professional has among the public does not always coincide with reality, we do not know the private life of anyone, but in this case it has surprised me."