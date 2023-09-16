Novak Djokovic: "My Serbian squad is always giving me the greatest of joy and really beautiful sensation to be able to be playing for my country"

Novak Djokovic, representing Serbia in the Davis Cup, shared that his Serbian team consistently brings him immense joy and a profoundly beautiful sensation as he competes for his country.

On Friday, Djokovic secured a victory by defeating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 in the Davis Cup. This was the 36-year-old's first match since winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Djokovic's win in Valencia not only sealed the tie for Serbia but also guaranteed the nation's spot in the Davis Cup last 8, scheduled to take place in Malaga in November.

During an on-court interview after the match, Djokovic expressed that while leaving his family is always a challenge, joining his Serbian squad feels like entering another family that consistently brings him immense joy and a truly wonderful sensation as he competes for his country.

At the season's outset, the 2023 US Open champion made it clear that his main focus was on Grand Slams and playing for his country. He aims to contribute significantly, and their current goal is for Serbia to reach the top 8 and continue progressing positively.

Novak Djokovic married Jelena Ristić in July 2014. Their son, Stefan, was born in October 2014, followed by the birth of their daughter, Tara, in 2017.

Novak Djokovic's victory ends Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup 2023 comeback hopes as Spain gets eliminated

Rafael Nadal's anticipated comeback at this year's Davis Cup won't happen, as Spain has been eliminated from the tournament's group stage following Novak Djokovic's victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Nadal has been sidelined since sustaining a hip injury during the 2023 Australian Open second round. He subsequently announced at a press conference that he won't participate in the French Open and will take a break, while considering the Davis Cup as a possible return date for his comeback.

"I'm not going to set a return date. When I am ready, I'll try to be there. The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective."

Rafael Nadal has played a pivotal role in Spain's Davis Cup history, contributing to their success with four tournament victories. His first triumph came in 2004.

In 2009 and 2011, the Spanish star was instrumental in securing Davis Cup victories for his country, playing and winning all four of his matches in the finals of those two editions. Nadal's fourth Davis Cup triumph with Spain took place in 2019, culminating in a title-clinching victory over Denis Shapovalov.

