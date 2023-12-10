"Novak Djokovic nails it" - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lauds the Serb on his vaccination statement

Novak Djokovic has received praise from American environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his recent statements regarding vaccination.

The World No. 1 notably refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which saw him miss out on several big tournaments, including the Australian Open and the US Open in 2022.

In a recent interview on CBS program 60 Minutes, Djokovic said that while people portrayed him as someone against vaccination, he was someone who was neither for nor against it, but someone who believes in the freedom of choice regarding the matter.

"People try to declare me as an anti-vax. I am not anti-vax nor I am pro-vax. I am pro-freedom to choose," Djokovic said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who is the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, hailed Djokovic for his statement, claiming that he had a similar stance on the matter.

"Djokovic nails it. That's my position too. Your body, your choice," Kennedy wrote on X.

The Serb has enjoyed an impressive 2023 season, winning seven titles. These included three Grand Slams and the ATP Finals in Turin. He secured a record-extending eighth year-end World No.1 finish and crossed 400 weeks at the top of the rankings.

Djokovic’s season ended at the Davis Cup Finals, where his country Serbia exited in the semifinals after losing 2-1 to eventual champions Italy. The 36-year-old faced Jannik Sinner in this tie and lost 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 after failing to convert three match points.

He then teamed up with Miomir Kecmanovic for the decisive doubles clash, which they lost to Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego.

Novak Djokovic will start 2024 season at the United Cup

Novak Djokovic during Serbia's Davis Cup semifinal vs Italy

After a stellar 2023 season, Novak Djokovic will start his 2024 season at the United Cup, where he will represent Serbia.

The Serbs have been drawn in Group E of the tournament alongside China and Czech Republic. This will be the nation's very first appearance in the tournament.

After the United Cup, Djokovic will most likely compete at the Australian Open, where he is the defending champion. The Serb won the Melbourne Major last year by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final and will be vying for a record-extending 11th title in 2024.

Victory for Djokovic will see him win his 25th Grand Slam, which will be a new record in tennis history.

