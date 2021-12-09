"His entry is good for tennis" - Todd Woodbridge wants Novak Djokovic to compete at 2022 Australian Open  

Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2022 Australian Open will be "good for tennis", according to 16-time Doubles Grand Slam champion Todd Woodbridge. The Australian tennis legend claimed that the Serbian's name on the participants' list highlights that he also wants to feature at the Grand Slam.

"[His entry] is good for tennis, for [Djokovic] fans, they will rejoice, and I also think for Sydney fans," added the 50-year-old.

Clouds of doubt still loom over Novak Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open, with the Victorian government's new policy making it mandatory for every player to get themselves fully vaccinated before arriving in Melbourne.

Djokovic's vaccination status remains unclear and he hasn't shared any reports with the authorities yet. Under such circumstances, it seems improbable that the the 20-time Grand Slam champion will take part in the Australian Open.

In a recent interview to 2GB Wide World of Sports radio, Todd Woodbridge stated that since Djokovic hasn't pulled out of the Australian Open 2022 yet, it definitely looks like he wants to play there.

"He had the choice to enter or not register, so he put his name on the list of registrants and that means that you must believe that he will come throughout the summer," said Woodbridge in the interview.

Thus, despite the ongoing controversy, Woodbridge wants the Victorian government and Djokovic to reach a solution so that the Serb can feature at the upcoming Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic will be eyeing a special record at the Australian Open 2022

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion at the Australian Open. He has won the title nine times so far and is often referred to as the 'King of Melbourne Park' by fans.

If Djokovic plays at the Australian Open this year and manages to lift the trophy, he will become the second player after Rafael Nadal to win a particular Grand Slam ten times in the Open Era. Nadal has won the French Open title 13 times in his career so far.

The World No.1 will also become the first player to win the Australian Open ten times if he indeed lifts the trophy. Moreover, he will surpass both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally.

Novak Djokovic last faced a defeat at the Australian Open in 2018. Since then, he has been on a 21-match winning streak at the Grand Slam. But fans still have to wait to find out if he will participate in the first Grand Slam of the new season and extend his winning streak.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya