World No. 1 Novak Djokovic led a big shift in the operations of the tennis world when he resigned as the ATP Player Council President on Saturday to head the new Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The group has received divided reception from rest of the field, and has managed to cause plenty of discomfort within the ATP.

But while the new outfit continues to work towards its goals, it is important to also note the work being done by Novak Djokovic. The Serb had recently stated it was 'challenging mentally and emotionally to stay sane' in testing times like these.

A few hours ago, Alexander Zverev in his press conference was asked to give his thoughts on the new group. Zverev admitted that he hadn't yet signed the letter to join the PTPA, but lauded the efforts of Novak Djokovic in bringing about change.

"I have to give credit to Novak Djokovic & Vasek Pospisil" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev praised Novak Djokovic's efforts

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic have always gotten well with each other, and the Serb had even invited him to his charity exhibition. When asked whether his good friend Djokovic had roped him in yet, the German said:

"I haven't signed the paper. But I think it's a great thing that players do want to come together. I think it's great that we can be more united. I have to give credits - whether somebody signs the paper or not, that's in their decision."

Zverev then commended Djokovic's efforts in leading the fight for pay increase for lower-ranked players despite being preoccupied with his own eminent career.

"But I have to give credit to Novak and to Vasek Pospisil, because a World No. 1 has more things to do than, you know, do some player union or something like that," Zverev added.

Novak Djokovic has made enough money, he doesn't need to care about this: Alexander Zverev

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic will be focusing on his US Open campaign

Novak Djokovic formed the PTPA because he felt the ATP board had not done enough to fairly represent the players' interests. The Serb is ready to grapple for a bigger slice of the revenue raised, but it has also caused him strain.

"It's not easy for me obviously dealing with all that in the midst of the tournament. It was Cincinnati just before semifinals when it all started," Djokovic had said in his press conference after beating Kyle Edmund at 2020 US Open.

Zverev claimed that Novak Djokovic was not obligated to go against the system but was doing it for the sake of his fellow players.

"He's a World No. 1. He has made enough money. He doesn't need to worry about that. He doesn't need to worry about anything, but he does. He does worry about the well-being of other players," Zverev said.

"So I think I have to give a lot of credit to him for taking the time and doing these things, because in his position, to be honest, he doesn't need to. He just simply doesn't need to. He can relax and not do anything and he will be just fine. But he cares about other players, which is great, I think," the German added.

Novak Djokovic's new association has shaken the official governing body of men's tennis. The group's agenda is clear: a fairer distribution of prize money and more player power in the game. Whether they succeed in achieving their objectives remains to be seen, but considering the support from top players like Zverev, they seem to be on the right track.