"Novak Djokovic needs that push, it's exactly what happened when Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal were doing so well" - Former pro

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dominated men's tennis for the better part of the last two decades, boasting of 66 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

The trio's dominance earned them the sobriquet of the ‘Big 3’. Federer has since hung up his tennis racket, while Nadal finds himself on a comeback trail after battling a serious injury for most of 2023. Djokovic, however, continues to hold his own in the face of the Next Gen’s onslaught.

Former pro Jill Craybas, during a recent appearance on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, dubbed the Serb’s ability to keep the newer crop of players at bay 'incredible'.

Craybas said the competition pushes Djokovic to put in even more effort. She likened the situation to when the Serb first debuted on Tour, saying it was his desire to beat the likes of Nadal and Federer that fueled him.

"I know it's incredible what he's continuing to do in his mid-30s, especially with these young guys coming up like an Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune as well just being able to push him just a little bit," said Jill Craybas (at 21.10).

"But I think, I almost feel like that's what Novak Djokovic needs, that push," she continued. "It was exactly what happened when he came up on the scene when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were doing so well."

The former World No. 39 went on to stress the importance of a player competing on Tour, having rivals that keep them motivated.

"You need those idols and those rivals to be able to keep that motivation going," Craybas said.

"I know Novak Djokovic has the passion" - Jill Craybas on Serb's longevity

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

Jill Craybas also heaped praise on Novak Djokovic for his longevity, saying the Serb has the passion to keep wanting to improve his already splendid record.

"I know he loves it and he has the passion and wants the numbers," Craybas said during the same podcast. "But it's not that. It's not that easy to do when you've already been on the tour for so many years to keep that intensity the way he is able to keep it." (at 21.30)

The American said Djokovic's opponents — Nadal and Federer — pushed him in the early part of his career and now the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune were pushing him.

"But it's because he had those guys that pushed him. And now he has Alcaraz, Sinner or Rune that are still pushing him because these young guns are coming up and getting better and better. And those numbers just make you want more. And I think it's important that he has these young guys that are pushing him," Craybas said.

Djokovic ended the 2023 season as the World No. 1, having won three of the four Grand Slam titles as well as the ATP Finals crown.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here