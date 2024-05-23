"Novak Djokovic has never come into the French Open having such terrible results... not surprised if he loses early" - Sam Querrey

Former tennis player Sam Querrey has raised concerns regarding Novak Djokovic as the Serb heads into the 2024 French Open as the defending champion. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is yet to win a title so far this season and Querry said that an early exit at the clay-court Major would not be a surprise.

Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Australian Open before losing to Jannik Sinner. He followed this up with a disappointing third-round exit in Indian Wells after losing to Luca Nardi.

The World No. 1 had something of a resurgence at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the semifinals before bowing out to Casper Ruud. Next, at the Italian Open, Djokovic got off to a winning start against Corentin Moutet before losing to Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

Sam Querrey assessed the Serb's rather unusual situation during his appearance in an episode of Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast. The American started by taking a look at Djokovic's dismal outing against Tabilo in Rome, and said that the latter did not even try to compete.

"I don't know (what's going on with Djokovic). I watched his match against Tabilo (at the Italian Open). It looked like he didn't try. He lost 6-2, 6-3. He wasn't in the match mentally from the third, fourth game," Querrey said. (10:00)

However, Querrey expressed optimism regarding the Djokovic's preparations for the French Open, considering the World No. 1's prioritization of Grand Slams.

"At this point he's only concerned about the Grand Slams so I trust him to get it together mentally and be engaged and ready to go at the French Open," Querrey added.

Despite his optimism, Querrey concluded his take on Djokovic on an ominous note, saying that a player like Tabilo may just stun the Serb at Roland Garros. The American also said that if such a shock is indeed, on the cards, it would not surprise him given the World No. 1's drastic decline in form.

"He's never come into the French Open in the last 15, 16 years having such terrible results. So, I'm also not surprised if he loses early to, you know, a player like Tabilo," Querrey concluded.

Novak Djokovic got off to a winning start in his maiden Geneva Open campaign

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2024 Italian Open

Djokovic's early exit in Rome compelled him to enter the ATP 250 Geneva Open as a wild card for the first time in his career. The Serb is keen to play as much as possible before beginning his French Open title defense.

In his maiden match in Geneva, which coincided with his 37th birthday, Djokovic faced German Yannick Hanfmann and registered a fairly straightforward 6-3, 6-3 win. He will face either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor next.

Shapovalov and Griekspoor's match was suspended midway due to rain. The Canadian had won the first set 7-6(7), while the second set scoreline was level at 3-3 when the match was suspended.

