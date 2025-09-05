Novak Djokovic enjoyed a strong run at the 2025 US Open, but it ended in the semifinals with a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz. The loss left many fans frustrated and disappointed, with some admitting they had come to terms with the fact that his long-awaited 25th Grand Slam title might never come.

Ad

Djokovic began his campaign in New York against Learner Tien before moving past Zachary Svajda, Cameron Norrie, Jan-Lennard Struff, and fourth seed Taylor Fritz to book his place in the semifinals. There, on Friday, September 5, he faced off against second seed Alcaraz.

The Serb started well against the Spaniard but was unable to maintain his momentum, quickly losing his rhythm. Alcaraz took full control with a dominant display, giving Djokovic little room to respond, and sealed a straight-sets victory 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 to book his place in the men’s singles final.

Ad

Trending

Tennis fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, with many expressing doubt about Novak Djokovic’s chances of ever winning a 25th Grand Slam title. A large number of them suggested it might be time for him to consider ending his career, as they no longer see another Major victory coming his way.

"Djokovic retirement might be coming soon. I think he’s going to realize soon after this tournament that he’s given it his all and the sacrifices aren’t worth it anymore even if he’s making semifinals and beating non-SINCARAZ players. 25 is def not a real record to aim for anyway," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Djokovic is never going to hit 25 as long as Alcaraz and Sinner are dominating this way. I reckon a retirement next year," another wrote.

One account posted:

"Djokovic retirement shouts will only increase after this, as now we can firmly say there are two barriers for him, not the one. I honestly would not push it, despite being a terrorist for two decades, he deserves a farewell tour, and retiring when he wants not when his fans do."

Ad

"I'll always keep hoping Novak Djokovic is capable of winning 25 right on up until he officially calls it a career but I can't deny that it gets harder and harder to see how exactly he's going to get there and it breaks my heart a little to say that," one user wrote.

"Good effort from Djokovic but people need to realise there’s not a chance he can win another Slam," another joined in.

Ad

One account tweeted:

"Father Time is undefeated. Great run by Novak but Sincaraz will continue to be a tough ask for him. Congrats to Carlitos!"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis