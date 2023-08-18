Novak Djokovic next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Western & Southern Open, QF

Novak Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. It will be the seventh meeting between the two, with the Serb winning each of their prior six encounters.

Djokovic is competing in Cincinnati for the first time since winning his second title there in 2020 and has looked in good touch so far. The Serb faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round and won the first set 6-4 before the Spaniard was forced to retire. He then faced Gael Monfils in the Round of 16 and beat him 6-3, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Whoever out of Djokovic or Fritz wins the match, will face either 16th seed Alexander Zverev or Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently playing at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where he is the second seed. The Serb has won 42 out of 54 matches so far at the Masters 1000 event, with two titles to his name in 2018 and 2020.

He lost five finals in Cincinnati before his first tournament win there in 2018 after defeating Roger Federer in the final.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Taylor Fritz in action at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Taylor Fritz is Novak Djokovic's opponent in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The American has won 45 out of 63 matches so far this season with two titles to his name.

Fritz started the Western & Southern Open with a 7-6(14) 6-2 win over Jiri Lehecka and followed it by beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6(1). He faced Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 16 and was leading 5-0 before the Serb retired due to a toe injury.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The quarterfinal between Djokovic and Fritz will be the last match on Center Court on August 18, 2023.

Time: 8:30 pm ET, 6 am IST (August 19), 12:30 pm GMT

Date: August 18, 2023

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the Serb's match against Fritz live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Indian viewers can watch the match on SONY LIV.

