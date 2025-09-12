Novak Djokovic next tournament: All you need to know about Serb's schedule after US Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic has yet to announce his schedule with the Asian hard-court swing on the horizon. Djokovic recently chalked up a semifinal exit at the US Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Despite having a good season so far, Djokovic hasn't achieved a notable result on tour. Apart from a title-winning run in Geneva, he's chalked up semifinal exits at all four Major events this year.

The former World No. 1 has failed to win a Major in the last two years. His rivals, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, have dominated the men's division since 2024.

With the Grand Slams coming to an end this month, it'll be interesting to see how the Serb plans his schedule for the rest of the season. Let's find out what's on the cards for Djokovic after a decent performance in New York.

Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty

The 38-year-old has been included in the entry list of the Six-Kings Slam this year. He will participate alongside Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper. The popular exhibition event begins on October 15.

Post the Six Kings Slam, Djokovic has announced his participation at the Hellenic Championship in Athens. The ATP 250 event will be played on indoor hard courts and will kick off on November 2.

It is worth noting that Djokovic is also most likely to qualify for the ATP Finals this year. He is currently third in the race to Turin and is only 1250 points shy of the qualification mark. The Nitto ATP Finals are scheduled on November 9.

"I still want to play a full Grand Slam season next year" - Novak Djokovic dismisses retirement plans for the next year

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has wished to compete at the Majors again in 2026. The Serb last won a Grand Slam at the US Open in 2023.

Here's what he said after his semifinal loss in New York (via BBC):

"I still want to play Grand Slams and a full Grand Slam season next year. Let's see whether that's going to happen or not. But Slams are Slams - they are just different from any other tournament. They are the pillars of our sport, the most important tournaments we have."

Djokovic also reflected on his performance against Carlos Alcaraz. He insisted that he had a better chance against the Spaniard in a best-of-three sets due to the latter's elite fitness on the court.

"I can do only as much as I can do. It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in best-of-five at Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it's tough. I'm not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least."

Djokovic has still accumulated 4180 points in the ATP rankings this year. He secured a runner-up finish at the Shanghai Masters last year and could announce his return again next month.

