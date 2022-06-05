"Novak Djokovic now needs to rest well and prepare physically and mentally for Wimbledon, I'm sure he can do it and I think he will win it" - Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic recently shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's prospects at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

In an interview with Tennis Majors, Djokovic's coach said he was optimistic about his chances and believes he is the favourite to win the grasscourt Major this year. He compared the Serb's chances at Wimbledon to Rafael Nadal's at the French Open, but stressed that the World No. 1 needed to be physically and mentally prepared ahead of the British Major.

"He is the absolute favourite at Wimbledon, as is Rafa here," Ivanisevic said. "Novak now needs to rest well and prepare physically and mentally for Wimbledon - I'm sure he can do it and I think he will win it, I have a good feeling. We need to focus on that now."

The former Wimbledon champion pointed out that although Djokovic is a "genius," he still needed time to recover and "figure some things out."

"The key thing for him is to recover mentally. As I have said in the past, Novak is a genius with a different mindset than most of us. Even though he needs less time than most to come back and to figure some things out, he still needs to do it. He has overcome tough losses in the past, and I am completely certain that he will be ready for Wimbledon," he said.

Novak Djokovic in search of 21st Grand Slam title

At the start of the year, Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer were all tied for 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal's win at the 2022 Australian Open saw him go ahead of his great rivals for the first time in the Grand Slam race. The Spaniard will have a chance to win his 22nd Major when he takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic won three Major titles in 2021 and reached the final of the US Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. The Serb was unable to compete at the 2022 Australian Open due to visa troubles caused by covid restrictions.

Having lost to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals, the Serb will be more motivated than ever to win his 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. He has won Wimbledon six times before (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021).

