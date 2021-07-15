Novak Djokovic was the only player who could beat me at Wimbledon: Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini might have lost his maiden Grand Slam final to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last week, but the Italian has plenty of positives to take away from the experience.

The 25-year-old showed no signs of nerves against the World No. 1 in front of a packed Center Court crowd and took the opening set before falling to a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 defeat.

The defeat means the Italian has lost to Djokovic in consecutive Grand Slams -- he was also beaten by the Serb in four sets at Roland Garros.

Berrettini admitted that given his level of tennis, Djokovic was the only player capable of beating him at the All England Club.

"I came out on the court knowing that his strengths would clash with mine," said Berrettini, as reported by AS. "I know he probably needed to play a better match than I did. I don't think I would say anything crazy if I said that he is the only player who could beat me in this tournament."

Berrettini believes that while Djokovic has beaten him thrice on tour so far, he has gotten closer to toppling the Serb in every match.

As such, the Italian, who won the title in Queen's leading up to Wimbledon, is content with the progress he has made this year.

"The most important thing for me is that I am losing against the best players in the world," said Berrettini. "In Paris, I lost against him (Djokovic) and he won the tournament. At Queen's, I won the title and at Wimbledon, I lost against him again. That means my level is growing.

"My weapons and tennis are growing. I am on the right track and doing the right thing. Djokovic has become better again, but every game I play against him helps me get closer. "

Matteo Berrettini says Italy’s Euro 2020 win helped him get over Wimbledon loss

The Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini took place on the same day as the Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Hours after Djokovic and Berrettini locked horns at Wimbledon, another big final kicked off in London, with England taking on Italy in Euro 2020. Italy emerged with a win on penalties after the score was tied 1-1.

Berrettini, who went to watch the game at Wembley Stadium, admitted his country's win helped him deal with his Wimbledon defeat.

“I wanted to see this match live to try to let the disappointment go,” Berrettini told Sky Sports Italia. “It was cool. I was more nervous than my parents were during my Wimbledon final."

Berrettini was also present for the Italian team's trophy parade in Rome on Monday.

