"Novak Djokovic is one of our sport’s greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game" - ATP

In a statement issued by the ATP after Novak Djokovic lost his visa battle in court, the men's tennis governing body said that decisions regarding "public health" must be respected. Hailing Djokovic as "one of the sport's greatest champions," the ATP also highlighted that his absence from the Australian Open was a "loss for the game."

After an initial reprieve, the Serb's visa was revoked for a second time by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday following which he was detained. The Federal Court upheld Djokovic's visa cancelation order on Sunday, ruling that the 20-time Grand Slam winner will have to leave Australia immediately.

The ATP said the court's verdict marks the end of a "deeply regrettable series of events." It also asserted that more time was needed to "take stock of the facts" and reflect on the situation.

"Today's decision to uphold Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa cancelation marks the end of a deeply regrettable series of events. Ultimately, decisions of legal authorities regarding matters of public health must be respected. More time is required to take stock of the facts and to take the learnings from this situation," the statement read.

Acknowledging that recent times have been "turbulent" for Djokovic, the ATP sent its condolences to the World No. 1 and expressed hope to see him back on the tour soon.

The men's tennis body also made its stance on vaccines clear, "strongly recommending" all players get the jab.

"Irrespective of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of our sport’s greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game. We know how turbulent the recent days have been for Novak and how much he wanted to defend his title in Melbourne. We wish him well and look forward to seeing him back on court soon. ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination to all players," the statement concluded.

Novak Djokovic will be replaced by lucky loser Salvatore Caruso

World No. 150 Salvatore Caruso will take Novak Djokovic's place after the Serb was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open following his deportation.

Djokovic will lose 2,000 ATP points after his withdrawal, thus jeopardizing his No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. Both Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have a chance to capture the No. 1 ranking should they win the Melbourne Slam.

Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Australian Open for the first time since 2004.

