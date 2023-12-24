Novak Djokovic outfit for Australian Open 2024 revealed

Novak Djokovic will show up at the 2024 Australian Open hoping to defend his title while also looking forward to winning a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and 11th trophy at the Melbourne Major.

In 2023, he beat Roberto Carballes Baena, Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev and Tommy Paul to reach the final, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the title. Along the way, he lost only set -- to Couacaud in the second round.

The World No. 1 conquered Down Under in all-blue kit this year, wearing blue shorts with alternating dark blue and light blue shirts for the night and day sessions. This year, he will descend in Melbourne clad in blue once more, only switching out the blue t-shirts for white.

In a recent video posted by Asics, the 24-time Grand Slam champion showed off his Australian Open outfit, complete with blue Asics shoes. The shirts are not fully white, though, instead having patches of dark blue along the midriff and around the collar buttons.

The 36-year-old will prepare for the Melbourne Slam with an outing at the United Cup, making his debut at the mixed-gender event after missing out on representing Serbia at this year's edition.

Novak Djokovic is the man to beat at Australian Open 2024, says Tim Henman

Former World No. 4 Tim Henman has anointed Novak Djokovic as the "man to beat" at the 2024 Australian Open.

Henman said that there's no doubt in his mind that the Serb is the favorite to win the event once again.

"The way that Djokovic played for the rest of (2023 season after Wimbledon final loss to Carlos Alcaraz) was absolutely incredible.

"So, 2024, Australian Open in the men's, in my mind, there's no doubt that Djokovic is the favourite. He's the man to beat,” Tim Henman said in a recent conversation with Eurosport.

The Brit also touched on Djokovic's loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final this year, his only loss at a Major in 2023.

While many reckoned it was a "changing of the guard," Henman doesn't think that's the case, as the Serb came back from the loss with four titles in four tournaments to end his year - the Cincinnati Open, the US Open, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

"I think at that stage in July at Wimbledon when Alcaraz won, that was the type of match that Djokovic has won on so many occasions before, and suddenly Alcaraz beat him in a Major final and people were saying, ‘Well, perhaps this is the changing of the guard’. In my opinion, it couldn't have been further from the truth," Henman said.

