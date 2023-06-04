Novak Djokovic overtakes Rafael Nadal to record most QF appearances in French Open history

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic has surpassed the renowned Rafael Nadal by making it to the quarter-finals for a record 17th time at the French Open.

Taking to the Philippe-Chatrier Court against Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round on Sunday (June 4), Djokovic displayed a Grand Slam masterclass. He won the match with a dominant 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline.

This remarkable performance confirmed the third seed's spot in his 17th quarter-finals of the Roland Garros. It also continued his unbeaten record of not dropping a single set at the 2023 French Open.

This momentous achievement was shared on social media by The Tennis Podcast. The tweet, posted on June 4, 2023, stated:

"Novak Djokovic is out on Philippe-Chatrier facing Juan Pablo Varillas. If he wins today, he'll set a tournament record for most French Open QFs reached (via @ATPMediaInfo). Blows my mind that Djokovic could have more RG QFs on his resume than Nadal."

Djokovic's French Open journey to the QFs began in 2006 and continued through 2008, resumed in 2010, and has remained unbroken since 2023. This surpasses Nadal's impressive but now second-ranked record of reaching the French Open QFs 16 times.

The Spaniard's quarter-final appearances spanned from 2005-08, 2010-15, and 2017-22. His record of 16 quarter-finals now stands as the second highest, followed by Swiss legend Roger Federer who reached the quarter-finals 12 times in his career.

World No. 3 Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has been in top form throughout the French Open 2023. This remarkable feat is not only a testament to his exceptional performance in this tournament but also stands as a testament to his longevity and consistency.

As the tournament progresses, the world will be eagerly watching to see if Djokovic can maintain his excellent form. Regardless, his name has already been etched into the annals of the French Open history with this unprecedented achievement.

Novak Djokovic one step closer to 23rd grand slam

Novak Djokovic advances to the quarter-finals

Third-seeded tennis star Novak Djokovic remains unbeaten in the 2023 French Open. He has successfully made his way to the quarter-finals without dropping a single set. His recent victory over Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round has put the Serbian champion on track to his 23rd grand slam title.

Djokovic showcased his formidable skills on the Philippe-Chatrier court against Peruvian player Varillas on June 4. His unyielding performance throughout this year's tournament reflects his ongoing pursuit of yet another Grand Slam accolade.

During the game, Djokovic demonstrated strategic brilliance, carefully avoiding extended baseline rallies that Varillas had previously exploited. Despite the challenging wind conditions, the Serb's composure and control never faltered, solidifying his stance in the competition.

Varillas, standing at the 94th position in the world rankings, wrestled to counter the 22-Grand Slam winner's persistent attacks. Failing to shift the game's direction, Varillas found himself on the losing end, with the Serb ruling the shorter exchanges and controlling the game's rhythm.

The victory over Varillas primes Djokovic for the quarter-final match against 11th seed Karen Khachanov on Tuesday, June 6.

