Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer for most Grand Slam semifinals in Open Era

Novak Djokovic added another feather to his cap on Tuesday, as he overtook Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam semifinal apperances in the Open Era.

Djokovic, 36, produced a masterclass against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open, beating the top-ranked American in straight sets to improve his perfect last-eight record at Flushing Meadows to 13-0.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner meant business from the get-go, dropping just one game to pocket the opening set. A lone break sufficed in the second as Djokovic took a commanding two-set lead.

In a competitive third set, Fritz converted his sixth break point to break Djokovic for the first time. The Serb, though, promptly broke back and served out victory, extending his perfect record against Fritz to 8-0.

Already assured of the World No. 1 ranking regardless of how he fares this week, Djokovic has now overtaken Federer by reaching his 47th career Grand Slam semifinal.

The Serb is a perfect 10-0 in semifinals at the Australian Open, 7-5 at Roland Garros, 9-3 at Wimbledon and 9-3 at the US Open. Djokovic's last defeat in the US Open semifinals came to Kei Nishikori in 2014, while his last loss in a Grand Slam semifinal came four years ago to Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros.

What are the records and milestones Novak Djokovic is chasing at the US Open this week?

Novak Djokovic is a man on a mission this fortnight in New York. Having dropped only two sets in five rounds, the Serb is into a 13th US Open semifinal. Two more wins will make him the oldest male player in the Open Era to triumph at Flushing Meadows.

It will also break a tie with Serena Williams and make Djokovic the first player in the Open Era - male or female - to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles. That will put him in a tie with all-time Major leader Margaret Court.

For the fourth time in his career, Djokovic is looking to win three Grand Slams in a year. He started 2023 with a record-extending tenth title at the Australian Open before winning a third title at Roland Garros, which made him the first male player to win the Triple Career Grand Slam.

Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam was thwarted by Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic five-set final at Wimbledon. The Serb is now one win away from potentially booking a rematch of that contest at Flushing Meadows and create more tennis history.

