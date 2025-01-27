Novak Djokovic to part ways with Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu to hire Goran Ivanisevic? | 4 predictions for tennis this week

The 2025 tennis season kicked off with excitement and drama. From Madison Keys' emotional Australian Open victory to Elena Rybakina's unexpected split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, the sport delivered on every front.

Other notable moments in January included Jannik Sinner successfully defending his Australian Open title, Naomi Osaka splitting with her ex-boyfriend Cordae, and Daniil Medvedev welcoming his second child.

With the new season underway, this week promises to be a game-changer as well. We might witness a potential fallout between two of the sport's greatest players and perhaps the start of an exciting new chapter.

On that note, here are four predictions that could make this week one to remember.

Trending

Novak Djokovic to split with coach Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in action at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and his coach Andy Murray might part ways this week, which wouldn’t be too surprising. The Serb's Australian Open campaign fell short of expectations, adding to the speculation.

Djokovic began his run strongly, defeating Nishesh Basavareddy, Jaime Faria, Tomas Machac, Jiri Lehecka, and Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semifinals against Alexander Zverev. However, after losing the first set, he retired due to a leg injury and faced boos from the crowd as he left the court.

After the match, the 24-time Grand Slam champion addressed the media, expressing uncertainty about his future with coach Andy Murray. He touched on their mutual disappointment over the outcome and stated that they would discuss their next steps once emotions settled.

"We both were disappointed with what just happened, so we didn't talk about the future steps. We are so fresh off the court. I'll definitely have a chat with Andy and thank him for being here with me. You know, give him my feedback, which is, of course, positive, and see how he feels and we make the next step," Djokovic said.

He added:

"We are still hotheaded and disappointed, so it's kind of hard to switch the page and start talking about what the next steps are. You know, I think we both need to cool off a little bit and then we'll have a chat."

Taking everything into account, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray could be heading for a split. With the 37-year-old Serb likely in the twilight of his career, the timing would make sense.

Emma Raducanu to appoint Goran Ivanisevic as her new coach

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu was expected to have a fresh start in 2025, but things have taken a different turn. After the controversy surrounding her coaching changes and ongoing injuries over the past few years, she was set to begin the new season at the ASB Classic in Auckland but ultimately withdrew.

Raducanu then entered the Australian Open, starting her run with a solid straight-sets win over Ekaterina Alexandrova and a victory over Amanda Anisimova. However, her journey ended when she was defeated by eventual semifinalist Iga Swiatek. Once again, her attempt to shed the 'One Slam Wonder' label fell short.

Following that, the Brit and her coach Nick Cavaday parted ways, marking her sixth coaching change. This time, it was Cavaday who decided to step down, citing health issues and the difficulty of managing the demanding tennis schedule.

"At this moment in time, it's important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritize getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar," Cavaday said in a statement.

At the moment, having lost in the opening round of the Singapore Open to Cristina Bucsa, it's likely that Emma Raducanu would likely be looking to appoint a new coach to guide her through the next phase of her career.

One possible option could be Goran Ivanisevic, who is also coming off a rocky relationship with his former protege, Elena Rybakina.

Martina Navratilova to praise Donald Trump for transgender ban

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2024 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova, after retiring from tennis, has been outspoken about her political views, both online and offline. She is a staunch critic of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, a stance that's evident in her posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Things may take a drastic turn soon as Donald Trump is expected to sign four executive orders that could reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the U.S. armed forces. This would be a reversal of the policy change made by President Joe Biden in 2021, which repealed a ban that Trump had originally implemented in 2017.

For Navratilova, this could feel like a win, considering her outspoken criticism of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Although the executive orders won’t completely ban that, the 18-time Grand Slam champion might still support Trump’s actions, as they align with her perspective.

Anna Kalinskaya to win Singapore Open

Anna Kalinskaya | Image Source: Getty

Anna Kalinskaya started the 2025 season at the Brisbane International but was knocked out in the first round by Ashlyn Krueger. She then competed in the Adelaide International, where she suffered another first-round loss to Belinda Bencic after giving a walkover.

Kalinskaya was next set to compete in the Australian Open, where she was scheduled to face Kimberly Birrell. However, she ultimately withdrew from the tournament due to being affected by a virus.

The Russian has now recovered and kicked off her run at the Singapore Open with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Caroline Dolehide, advancing to the Round of 16 where she'll face Simona Waltert.

On her best days, Kalinskaya is a strong player, and Waltert doesn’t seem like a major challenge she can't overcome. Plus, her boyfriend Jannik Sinner’s win in Melbourne might give her an added boost to get her hands on the WTA 250 trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis