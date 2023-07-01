Novak Djokovic pays heartfelt tribute to Feliciano Lopez on his retirement

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic recently took to Instagram to bid farewell to fellow player Feliciano Lopez on his retirement day. The Spanish tennis veteran retired from his illustrious 26-year playing career on Thursday, with a quarterfinal defeat to Yannick Hanfmann at the Mallorca Open.

Posting a heartfelt story, Novak Djokovic honored the Spanish tennis icon, captioning it as "Grande Feli."

Although Hanfmann spoiled the party by defeating Lopez 6-2, 6-4, the 41-year-old seemed content as he retired in his home country, accompanied by his family.

Lopez amassed a total of seven singles titles on the ATP tour, displaying his consistency and skills over the years. He made three appearances in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, in 2005, 2008, and 2011, showcasing his prowess on grass courts. Additionally, the southpaw also made the last eight at the US Open in 2015.

"No one really feels comfortable on a grass court apart from maybe Novak Djokovic" - Mats Wilander

In the lead-up to this year's Wimbledon Championships, the tennis world is abuzz with discussions surrounding the seemingly invincible Novak Djokovic. With four consecutive Wimbledon titles already under his belt, the Serbian star is poised to extend his reign and secure yet another victory on the prestigious grass courts.

Djokovic's dominance on grass is unrivaled, setting him apart from the rest of the tour. Experts and fans alike acknowledge the significant gap in his skills on this surface compared to his competitors.

Mats Wilander, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, recently shared his perspective on Djokovic's Wimbledon prospects. Wilander believes that while there are a handful of players who may pose the former World No. 1 a challenge, there are very few who have a genuine shot at winning the tournament.

"Wimbledon is a little bit more relaxed for him. No one really feels comfortable on a grass court apart from maybe Novak Djokovic," Wilander asserted on Eurosport. "To me, there are a few players that he can lose to, but I don't see that many players that can win the tournament."

Novak Djokovic has had an exceptional season in 2023, winning both the Australian Open and the French Open. Djokovic's recent victories in Australia and France have made him the first player to reach 23 Grand Slam titles in men's singles tennis.

