"He's following the science, he's at the highest risk for COVID vaccine complications" - Mike Schacter why Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic should be allowed to take part in the upcoming 2022 US Open, according to Mike Schacter, a writer at Vigour Times. As per current US immigration rules, the Serbian would not be allowed to enter the country, barring him from taking part in the New York Major.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky recently admitted her organization's mistakes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on a CDC report, the government decided to fire 60,000 military staff for not obeying their vaccination mandate.

Writing an opinion piece following Walensky's admissions, Schacter stated that Djokovic should be allowed to enter the country and compete at the year's final Grand Slam.

"Will the CDC allow one of the greatest tennis players in the world, Novak Djokovic, to enter U.S. customs to play in the U.S. Open? Djokovic has natural immunity but has chosen not to get vaccinated. He is following the science. He’s in the absolute lowest COVID risk group on earth, and, as a young man, is at the highest risk for COVID vaccine complications. But his perspective puts him at odds with the CDC’s absolutism," Schacter wrote.

A week ago, Walensky acknowledged her agency's failures during COVID-19 pandemic while delivering a message to her staff.

"To be frank, we are responsible for some pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes. From testing, to data, to communications," she said, according to ABC news.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has remained steadfast in his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, which has seen him miss a plethora of events.

Earlier in the year, he was stopped from competing at the Australian Open after a controversy surrounding his vaccination status and possible exemption came into question. The former World No.1 could not take part in the Miami Open as well as the Indian Wells. Most recently, he had to skip the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

Novak Djokovic's US Open chances remain bleak

Novak Djokovic in action at 2022 French Open.

Currently, as things stand, Novak Djokovic's odds of playing at the upcoming US Open look slim. With less than a week left until the commencement of the tournament, there hasn't been any indication of either the USA changing its vaccine requirement policy or the 35-year-old getting an exemption.

While players like Reilly Opelka and Daniil Medvedev, among others, have publicly stated that they want the Serb to be allowed to play in the US Open, their words seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Laver Cup @LaverCup One of the game’s all-time greats, @DjokerNole , will be back in blue at Laver Cup London 2022. One of the game’s all-time greats, @DjokerNole, will be back in blue at Laver Cup London 2022. https://t.co/Ej4sQeUlJO

Djokovic had earlier said that he would not travel to the US unless he had full clarity on his participation. Despite receiving a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, things went south for him Down Under very fast and he is eager to avoid another saga.

