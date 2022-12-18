Novak Djokovic played flawlessly at Wimbledon despite everything that happened to him, says Annabel Croft

Former British tennis pro Annabel Croft has waxed lyrical about Novak Djokovic's performance at Wimbledon this year, pointing out how the triumph stood out, especially because of how much the Serb suffered throughout the season.

The former World No. 24 also expressed her disapproval at the Serb being barred from playing at the Australian Open and the US Open due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Croft believes the 21-time Grand Slam champion should have at least been permitted to play the American Major given COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted in large parts of the world by that time.

“I think it’s appalling what’s happened and the way it’s turned out (for Djokovic). I just think the whole thing is a mess. Not being able to play Australian and the US Open was just ridiculous. He should have been allowed to play in America because by the time that tournament took place, the restrictions were being lifted all over the world," Annabel Croft said, speaking to Tennis365.

Djokovic was not only barred from playing at the Australian Open but he was also deported from the country in fear that he would spread anti-vaccine sentiment across the nation.

The 56-year-old has "no doubt" that the Serb will rule the men's tour in 2023 seeing how he masterfully defeated a red-hot Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final this year to lift his 21st Major title.

“And when you look forward to next year, there is no doubt in my mind that Novak is the player to beat. You look at the way he played at Wimbledon, even after everything that happened to him, and it was just flawless. He was magnificent and the way he found a way to beat Nick Kyrgois in the final was so impressive," she said.

“Make no mistake, Kygrois is very dangerous when he is at his best and he was playing some fantastic tennis at Wimbledon, but Novak found a way to neutralise him and win another major. It was so impressive," she added.

A brief look at Novak Djokovic's 2022 Wimbledon campaign

Novak Djokovic [left] and Nick Kyrgios with their respective Wimbledon trophies.

Novak Djokovic began his campaign at the All England Club this year by beating South Korean Soonwoo Kwon in four sets. He then faced Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, whom he dispatched with consummate ease in straight sets, conceding just seven games.

Compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic offered no resistance in the third round, losing 0-6, 3-6, 4-6. World No. 104 Tim van Rijthoven took a set off Djokovic in the fourth round but was crushed in the third and fourth sets to hand the latter an easy win.

Jannik Sinner took a two-sets-to-love lead against the defending champion in the last eight, sparking fears of an upset. But a resurgent Djokovic stormed into the semifinals by winning the next three sets quite easily.

The former World No. 1 then ousted home hope Cameron Norrie in the last four, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Nick Kyrgios also pocketed the opening set against the Serb but ended up losing the next three to hand the latter his seventh Wimbledon crown.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes