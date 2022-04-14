Novak Djokovic is the only player to have won the Miami and Monte-Carlo Masters back-to-back

Novak Djokovic, who was attempting a comeback after missing the Australian Open earlier this year, failed to win his opening-round match at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Open.

The two-time champion was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second-round at Monte-Carlo, attributing his loss to being unable to cope physically and running out of gas.

"I didn`t like the way I felt physically in the third set. I just ran out of the gas completely. Just couldn`t really stay in the rally with him. If you can`t stay in the rally, not feeling your legs on the clay, it`s mission impossible."

After failing to play in Melbourne following the visa controversy, Djokovic also missed the Indian Wells and Miami Masters on account of his vaccination status.

The World No. 1 suffered two back-to-back losses after going down against Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Duty Free Championships back in February, the last match he played before his loss in Monte-Carlo.

The Serb's many records, however, continue to stand as a testament to his greatness - such as the two back-to-back wins in Miami and Monte-Carlo seven years ago.

Novak Djokovic achieved a rare double in 2015 and a slide thereafter

Novak Djokovic got past Andy Murray in the finals of the Miami Open and completed the sunshine double for the fourth time in his career. He then went to Monte-Carlo, where he got the better of Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Open.

With Nadal losing in the semifinal to Djokovic, the Serb got the better of Tomas Berdych to win the Monte-Carlo Masters but also a memorable double - being the only player to have won in Miami and Monaco back-to-back.

The Serb has won a total of six titles in Miami and two in Monte-Carlo - bagging both titles in succession in 2015. Since 2015, Nadal hasn't made it past the quarterfinals at Monte-Carlo, reaching the last eight in 2017 and 2019.

Since winning the title in Miami in 2016, Djokovic hasn't advanced past the fourth round of the competition - losing in the first round in 2018, the fourth round in 2019, and not taking part in the 2017 and 2021 editions.

Novak Djokovic will next take part in the Serbia Open in Belgrade, which starts on April 18.

