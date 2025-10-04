Novak Djokovic playing Shanghai Masters is major hint at future plans, claims John Isner as Serb nears retirement

Former American tennis star John Isner believed that Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2025 Shanghai Masters hints at a major update about the Serb's plans. Djokovic returned to action in Shanghai with a hard-fought win over a former World No. 3, Marin Cilic, on October 3.

Ad

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has been cautious with his schedule this season and last played in the US Open semifinals. Djokovic's last non-Major appearance came in Geneva in May, where he clinched his 100th ATP tour title. The 38-year-old has also struggled with fitness this season and has yet to confirm his plans for the next year.

Djokovic's fitness issues and lack of appearances in the second half of the season have led to speculation about his future. However, Isner believed that Djokovic's return to Shanghai hints at the Serb's desire to play competitively next season.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Nothing Major podcast on October 3, John Isner said (11:06):

"I think he's playing this because he's obviously taking a lot of time off this year. He clearly wants to play next year. He wouldn't play if he wasn't planning on playing a similar type of schedule he played this year, then next year, he would not be playing Shanghai. I think too much time off for him would be a big detriment to him."

Ad

Isner shared that Novak Djokovic's past success in this ATP 1000 tournament could be one of the reasons behind his return to action. The former American star also believed that the Olympic champion might look to exploit the Shanghai Masters in his preparations for the Australian Open next year.

"Novak has had a lot of success in Shanghai, of course. So, I think this is his way of sort of staying engaged with the tour. It will be interesting to see what he does after Shanghai. Last year, he decided not to play in Turin, Paris, or anything in the fall, I believe. If this is his last tournament of the year, then he wants to end on a somewhat high note with some good matches and prepare for the Aussie Open," Isner added (11:43).

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic needed his best to overcome Marin Cilic in the Round of 64 clash at the Shanghai Masters.

Novak Djokovic eyes record-extending Shanghai Masters title

Despite being in the twilight of his career and his struggles with various injuries, Novak Djokovic has shown his hunger this season. The former World No. 1 reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams and clinched his 100th ATP title.

Ad

Djokovic, who is seeded fourth in Shanghai, was handed a tough Round of 64 draw against Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner. He physically struggled to dominate Cilic in humid conditions in Shanghai but was able to overcome the first-set scare to register a 7-6(2), 6-4 win.

Novak Djokovic is searching for his first ATP 1000 title since the Paris Masters in 2023. He has dominated the Shanghai Masters with four titles (2012, 2013, 2015, 2018) and was runner-up last season.

With Carlos Alcaraz out injured, the legendary Serb will target his record-extending fifth title at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. He is set to face unseeded German Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 32 on Sunday, October 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis