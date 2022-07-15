Novak Djokovic plays basketball with Dzanan Musa in Visoko, receives honorary citizenship

Just three days after lifting his seventh Wimbledon title in London, Novak Djokovic arrived in Visoko, a small town in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 35-year-old Serb came together with basketball sensation Dzanan Musa, who recently joined Real Madrid on a two-year contract, to spend some quality time with children without parental support.

The two stars were also joined by pro basketball players Amar Gegic and Azra Alispahic, handball player Benjamin Buric, and tennis player Aldin Setkic. Djokovic and Musa participated in a slam dunk contest as well as displaying their football skills to the kids, who cheered on the athletes.

The World No. 7 reached Visoko to inaugurate two new tennis courts and kickstart a tournament. He was welcomed by Bosnian businessman and author Semir Osmanagic, the founder of the Bosnian Pyramids of the Sun complex.

Djokovic then played exhibition singles and doubles matches. He was also made an honorary citizen of the city of Visoko by Mayor Mirza Ganic, who thanked the Serb for introducing Visoko to the world. Djokovic delivered a speech in which he expressed his joy at visiting the city and engaging with the kids.

"In a spirit of solidarity, we have sent a message of health, sport and peace to the future," Djokovic said.

The tennis star, who was supposed to leave Bosnia on Thursday, decided to extend his stay in Visoko at the request of Osmanagic

"Medvedev didn't deserve to be booed, nor did Novak Djokovic" - John McEnroe

John McEnroe shows support for Novak Djokovic

Former World No. 1 and tennis legend John McEnroe recently came out in support of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, who are generally not the crowd-favorites, especially when playing against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Referring to the 2022 Australian Open final, where Medvedev lost to Nadal, and the French Open quarterfinal, where Djokovic lost to Nadal, McEnroe said that the two players did not deserve to be booed.

"Medvedev didn't deserve to be booed, nor did Djokovic deserve it at the French Open. When they played, they were booing him when he came out. Djokovic, you may not like him as much as Nadal or Federer, but he's a credit to our game for God's sake. Medvedev, to me, hasn't recovered from the Australian Open final loss emotionally. Not just because he lost, but because of the crowd," McEnroe said.

Djokovic ended his year-long dry spell of Grand Slam titles by winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 7-6(3). The Serb now stands one Major above Roger Federer and one behind Nadal.

