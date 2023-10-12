"Novak Djokovic popularity index is rightly at historic high" - Tennis journalist refutes Johanna Konta saying it is 'trendy' to dislike the Serb

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently shut down Johanna Konta's claims that it is 'trendy' to dislike Novak Djokovic, and has instead labeled the Serb a 'global superstar'.

Opting to miss the Asian swing, World No. 1 Djokovic was last seen competing at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals while representing his country Serbia. He has won five titles so far this year, including three Grand Slams — the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open.

Appearing in an interview with Sports Illustrated, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim refuted former World No. 4 Johanna Konta's take on fans disliking the Serb.

"Mark is referencing comments [Johanna] Konta made last month. To be clear, she was being charitable to [Novak] Djokovic. But I have the opposite take. Just as he has put to rest the GOAT discussion, he has already buried the old storyline about lagging popularity," Wertheim said.

Elaborating further, Wertheim argued that the 24-time Grand Slam champion's popularity is at an all-time high. He said:

"I would argue that, if anything, it is now trendy to like Djokovic. He has continued winning relentlessly into his deep 30s. He has risen to the challenge posed by younger players. He has continued speaking with insight and eloquence. He has been a model father. He has been loyal to his country."

"He has been remarkably accessible for a global superstar. We could go on. From where I sit, the Djokovic Popularity Index is, rightly, at a historic high," Wertheim added.

"It's going to be tougher if I want to be World No. 1" - Carlos Alcaraz still hoping to dethrone Novak Djokovic who sits atop ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Championship final.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have continued their top form from the previous season and dominated the tour in 2023, trading the World No. 1 spot.

Having reached the semifinal at the 2023 China Open, Alcaraz was hopeful of mounting a title challenge at the Shanghai Masters. With the Serb not competing, the Spaniard was the top-seeded player. During his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai, the World No. 2 said:

"Yes, honestly, the tournaments that I have already had, I'm thinking about the [World] No. 1, be able to earn the No. 1. For me, that's the main goal for right now to the end of the season."

On Wednesday in Shanghai, Carlos Alcaraz was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 in the fourth round. During the post-match press conference, the reigning Wimbledon champion admitted that reclaiming the World No. 1 spot is a much more difficult prospect after the results in Beijing and Shanghai.

“Well, this loss I needed to be a little bit farther. It's going to be tougher, if I want to be No. 1. I have a few tournaments ahead, so I'll try to do my best. I'll try to, you know, win them, if I want to have a chance to end the year as No. 1. I don't know, but right now I lose a lot of opportunities to make it,” Alcaraz said.

