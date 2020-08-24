In January, the sporting world was rocked with the heartbreaking news of basketball legend and former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant's passing in a helicopter crash. The late great was a close friend of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, and had often said that the Serb was his favorite tennis player to watch.

Sunday, 23 August would have been Kobe's 42nd birthday, and Novak Djokovic took to Twitter to honor his late friend by posting an emotional image on his handle.

The image depicts the 17-time Slam champion with his friend beside him, always having his back no matter what the situation. Djokovic also used the hashtag "MambaForever", after Kobe Bryant's nickname 'Black Mamba'.

Earlier in the year, Djokovic had paid a similar tribute to Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, both of whom were among the casualties in the ill-fated helicopter ride on 26 January. The accident had taken place while Novak Djokovic was in Melbourne playing the Australian Open, and the World No. 1 showed his respect by wearing Bryan'ts 'KB24' jacket at his very next match - and again during the trophy ceremony six days later.

Novak Djokovic looked utterly devastated during his on-court interview with John McEnroe after winning his first match since his friend's passing.

The tennis legend was short of words and could barely hold back the tears as he talked about how important Kobe Bryant had been to his tennis career and life.

"When I needed some advise and some support, he (Kobe) was there for me. He was my mentor, my friend. It's just heartbreaking to hear what happened to him and his daughter," Djokovic had said with his voice cracking.

Novak Djokovic's special friendship with Kobe Bryant

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic and Kobe Bryant shared a close friendship

Novak Djokovic and Kobe Bryant had a relationship that went beyond merely respecting each other as legends of their own fields. The two shared a close friendship for years, and were frequently in touch with each other.

Just three days before the NBA legend's tragic passing, Novak Djokovic had given an interview in the studio at Melbourne Arena where he spoke in detail about his frequent phone calls with Kobe. Djokovic also mentioned how much the Mamba had helped him during the Serb's injury struggles and road to comeback between 2016 to 2018.

Kobe Bryant had also often spoken about how much he admired Djokovic. In an interview at the US Open in 2019, he had publicly declared that Novak Djokovic was his favorite tennis player.

"Novak's my guy," Kobe Bryant had said.

Novak Djokovic also paid tribute to Kobe during the Australian Open presentation ceremony after winning his eighth title in Melbourne. He remembered the late great in his champion's speech and dedicated the trophy to his friend, Kobe's daughter Gigi and the whole Bryant family.

Novak Djokovic dedicated his Australian Open title to Kobe Bryant and his family

Another tennis player hugely affected by the tragedy was Djokovic's rival Nick Kyrgios. The Aussie is a lifelong basketball fan and had grown up watching Kobe and his legendary Lakers team win multiple NBA Championships.