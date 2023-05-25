Novak Djokovic pours homage to Tina Turner after Rock 'n' Roll icon passes away

Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic took a moment to pay tribute to the legendary Rock 'n' Roll icon Tina Turner after she passed away.

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who rose from a hardscrabble farming community and an abusive relationship to become one of the world's most successful recording artists, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Her representative said she died peacefully in her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a long illness.

Turner's captivating live performances won her legions of fans, and she was best known for songs like "Private Dancer", "The Best", "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Proud Mary". She also sold over 180 million albums and received 12 Grammy Awards.

In the wake of this, Novak Djokovic took to his Instagram stories to share his empathy and joined countless fans around the world in mourning the loss of an icon whose music touched the hearts of millions.

The Serb utilized a combination of love and praying emojis, symbolizing his deep respect and sorrow for the passing of the legendary singer and expressing his heartfelt condolences.

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories.

A look at Novak Djokovic's performance at the French Open to date

Novak Djokovic pictured with the winner's trophy at the 2021 French Open - Day Fifteen.

Novak Djokovic's journey in the French Open has been nothing short of remarkable. He has consistently displayed his versatility and adaptability on the clay courts of Roland Garros, making his mark in the competition. Known for his exceptional court coverage and powerful groundstrokes, his game suits the slow and demanding nature of the clay surface.

Since his first appearance at the French Open in 2005, the Belgrade native has reached the final of the tournament multiple times. He clinched his first French Open title in 2016, completing his career Grand Slam and becoming the eighth man in history to achieve this feat. The 22-time Grand Slam champion followed it up with another victory in 2021, securing his second French Open title as well as a Double Career Grand Slam.

The Serb's exceptional performances at Roland-Garros have often involved memorable battles against his top rivals, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

His matches against Nadal, who is considered the 'King of Clay,' have been particularly intense and captivating, showcasing their remarkable skills and unwavering determination.

With his impressive track record and unwavering focus, the 36-year-old remains a formidable contender in the 2023 French Open. As he continues to strive for excellence and add to his Grand Slam tally, tennis fans eagerly anticipate his future performances in this prestigious tournament.

