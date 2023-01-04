Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou has stated that Novak Djokovic will not have an easy ride at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serbian has set foot in Australia for the first time since his deportation from the country last year. His refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination meant he was denied the chance to compete in the 2022 edition of the year's first Grand Slam.

Speaking to Eurosport, Mouratoglou said that Djokovic will be feeling a lot of 'emotional baggage' and will have a difficult time in Melbourne. The Frenchman also hoped that the former World No. 1 does not lose the plot as he did in the 2021 US Open final when he smashed his racquet in frustration after missing an opportunity to get a service break against Daniil Medvedev.

"It's going to be tough for Novak in Australia, that's for sure. You are going to carry a lot of emotional baggage. He's been through a lot, emotionally speaking. Nobody is immune. It will be difficult. I hope he doesn't fall apart like he did at the 2021 US Open," he said.

The former World No. 1 is currently competing at the Adelaide International 1 to prepare himself for a charge at the Australian Open and win his 10th title at the event.

“I hope the Australians give him a good welcome" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action against Constant Lestienne at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

In the same interview, Partick Mouratoglou pointed out that playing in Adelaide will be a good foundation for the first Major of the year for Novak Djokovic.

The 52-year-old mentioned that the 21-time Grand Slam champion would be well rested, which could help him when the Australian Open gets underway.

"It's pre-season and there's no competition stress yet. So he'll be emotionally rested, which is good. It doesn't start directly with the Australian Open, so he'll have time to get used to the environment," he said.

Serena Williams' former coach also hoped that the Australian fans would give the 35-year-old a warm welcome on his return.

"I hope the Australians give him a good welcome because everything that has been said about him is very undeserved in my opinion. I would like them to have respect for the champions. When you walk into a tennis stadium and see Djokovic playing, the least you can do is respect these great champions, whether you like them or not, agree with them or not. I think that's the bare minimum," he expressed.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes