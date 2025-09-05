Novak Djokovic press conference: Everything Serb said after US Open SF loss, from what keeps him going to Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's 'hurdle'

Novak Djokovic was gracious in defeat following his US Open semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz. He disclosed that he enjoys the thrill of competition and added that one of the reasons he continues to play the game is because of the love he has been receiving from his fans. Djokovic also acknowledged that it was getting increasingly difficult for him to overcome the 'hurdle' posed by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz stormed into the final of the 2025 US Open with a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 win against Djokovic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday (September 5).
Djokovic, who was on the verge of a stunning comeback after losing the opening set, veered off to a 3-0 lead in the second, but was unable to sustain the momentum against a determined Alcaraz, who rallied hard before clinching the tie-break. Alcaraz went on to dominate the third set, thus ending Djokovic's US Open run.
Notably, Djokovic declared that he wasn't giving up on Grand Slams despite the string of semifinal defeats this season.
“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in BO5, I have a better chance in best-of-three. I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard," he stated.
Djokovic also declared that the affection he received from the crowds over the last couple of years has kept him going. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was also grateful for the support he received at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“I still enjoy the thrill of competition. Today I received amazing support from the crowd. Very thankful for that. That’s one of the biggest reasons I keep on going. The love I’ve been getting around the world has been amazing the last couple years," the 38-year-old said.
Jannik Sinner got the better of Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this season.
"I ran out of gas" - Novak Djokovic gets candid after going down to Carlos Alcaraz in US Open semifinal
Carlos Alcaraz dashed Novak Djokovic's bid to win a record 25th Grand Slam after defeating the former World No. 1 in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open.
Despite winning the match in straight sets, Alcaraz admitted that he wasn't playing at his 'best level' but did manage to keep a cool head from the beginning until the end.
"It wasn't the best level of the tournament for me but I kept a cool head from the beginning and the last point," Alcaraz said after the win.
Novak Djokovic, however, asserted that he was happy with his level of tennis but was candid enough to admit that he 'ran out of gas' in the high-stakes contest.
"I ran out of gas. I'm happy with my level of tennis - it's just the physicality of it," Djokovic stated after the match.
Carlos Alcaraz will play the winner of the second semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime for the title of the US Open on Sunday.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis