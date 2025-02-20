"Novak Djokovic hadn't process what happened" - Former WTA pro reacts to Serb and Andy Murray's sabbatical after Australian Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic will continue working with Andy Murray for the foreseeable future. The duo started off their relationship earlier this year in Australia following the announcement that Murray would coach the Serb.

Ad

Although they were typically rivals on the court, this time around they're plotting how to beat the Tour together, and it went pretty well in Australia. Djokovic didn't start with a win in Qatar as he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini, but that won't change what's certain for now—Djokovic and Murray will continue together.

Djokovic himself confirmed that even before the event, and former player Laura Robson spoke about their partnership as well during an interview with Eurosport, noting that there is much to be handled there.

Ad

Trending

"It's always tough when you go into a press conference after a loss like that or a retirement, and [Djokovic] hadn't processed what happened on the court yet, let alone had a chance to speak to Andy about his schedule."

Murray likely isn't the type of coach who will accompany Djokovic to every event he plays, mostly because he has a life himself. He's a father of four kids and wants to spend time with them, but he will be there at the biggest ones. He wasn't there in Qatar but will likely be present for the Sunshine double. Either way, Robson noted that the schedule is something that needs to be figured out between them.

Ad

"Then you're talking to someone who's a multiple Grand Slam champion who also has four young kids. He's pretty busy at home. I imagine it took them a while to figure out what schedule they were going to be able to do together.

It's still a new relationship, so it will take time, but they're consummate professionals who will figure it out.

Ad

Dubai or not for Novak Djokovic

After he concluded his Qatar Open early, Novak Djokovic now has to decide whether he will play at the Dubai event. It's not yet certain, though it would make sense because he does need matches, having played only one in Qatar.

Djokovic can also go to the US early and prepare for the Indian Wells Masters, which is certainly the more important event out of the two and possibly the one Djokovic values more. Time will tell, but it's a big decision, one that will likely be made after conversations with Murray, who does have a big voice in the Djokovic camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis