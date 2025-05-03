Novak Djokovic proudly reveals son Stefan's favourite tennis tournament & why it makes him happy 

Novak Djokovic has revealed his son Stefan Djokovic's favourite tournament on the tour. The 10-year-old likes to visit the Wimbledon Championships in London every year.

Djokovic was last seen competing in the Madrid Open, where he was eliminated in the second round. Despite a valiant effort against Matteo Arnaldi, the Italian outfoxed him in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

During a recent interview with Business Traveler, the Serb candidly discussed his future in tennis and family life off the court. He proudly admitted that his son Stefan preferred visiting the All England Club every year and loved watching him compete at the Wimbledon Championships:

"I’m happy and proud to say that my son’s favorite tournament is Wimbledon. He’s absolutely ecstatic every time we go and he just loves being there. So yeah, it’s constantly about finding new ways to inspire yourself. Because at the end of the day, that’s what gets you up in the morning.”

Djokovic has made a slow start to the season by amassing 12 wins from 19 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Miami Open. He also reached the semifinal of the Australian Open but couldn't get past Alexander Zverev in Melbourne.

The 37-year-old has won the Wimbledon Championships a record seven times in his career. He also reached the final in 2023 and 2024 but lost to Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions.

Djokovic felt grateful that his children (son Stefan and daughter Tara) were able to witness him in action at the Wimbledon Championships. His family was present during his title-winning run in 2022 at the iconic Major.

"When I became a parent for the first time, I had a very strong feeling to one day have my son, and of course later on also my daughter, watch me play, particularly at Wimbledon. And for them to be old enough to realize what’s going on and what their father is doing. I’ve been more than blessed to experience that and relive it multiple times," Novak Djokovic said.

"It’s challenging for me nowadays to produce the results I had when I was at my best"- Novak Djokovic on his current form on the tour

Novak Djokovic in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has yet to win a trophy since claiming the 2023 ATP Finals. He famously clinched a Gold Medal during the Summer Olympics in Paris but has yet to make a significant impact on the ATP Tour.

The Serb spoke about his current situation and felt optimistic about turning things around in the future.

“Obviously, it’s challenging for me nowadays to produce the results I had when I was at my best. It doesn’t mean that I will never be able to do that again. But that greatness changes its shape, and that’s because you’re a different person on an annual basis, on a monthly basis, on a weekly basis,” Djokovic said.

He also highlighted the importance of staying hungry mentally at the highest level and felt he wasn't satisfied with his achievements so far.

"Tennis is a sport where it’s necessary to nurture that mentality as it’s never enough. Because once it’s enough, then it’s really enough, and then you have to put the racquet aside. And I still don’t feel it’s enough for me," Novak Djokovic concluded.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has opted to retire from the upcoming Italian Open this year. He is most likely to feature at the French Open and chase his fourth title at the event.

