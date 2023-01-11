Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will not be able to close the GOAT debate this season, feels John McEnroe

American tennis legend John McEnroe said that he doesn't think Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be able to settle the GOAT debate this year.

Djokovic, who has won the Melbourne Major nine times, will begin his hunt for a tenth title in a few days. He was deported last year from Down Under due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19 and could not defend the championship. If he succeeds this month, he will equal Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Former World No. 1 McEnroe has lauded the two players for their longevity and the fact that they have not allowed the next generation to take over yet.

"Another big question at the start of 2023 is how long Rafa and Novak can still hold on to the top. To me, these guys keep fighting a fierce battle that keeps them trying to win a few more Grand Slams before they stop," McEnroe said.

He added:

And I wouldn't bury any of them. Honestly, I don't know if Novak or Rafa will be able to close the GOAT debate once and for all this season."

The American legend said that as long as they are active, Djokovic and Nadal will always be the favorites at the Australian Open and the French Open.

"We have the impression that it is impossible to bet against Novak in Australia, and Rafa at Roland-Garros. So I approach this new season with the same feeling. Novak has won in Melbourne nine times. I would still make him my favorite, and the same for Rafa in Paris. God knows the guy has won Roland Garros 14 times, so he'll be the favorite there until he stops playing," he added.

McEnroe referred to Djokovic's statements from the past, where the Serb expressed his desire to be the greatest player of all time, and stated that he was the most motivated and the hungriest.

"I think Novak, especially, is starving. He is the one of the three who most assumed the idea that he wanted to be the GOAT, the one who would hold the most Grand Slams. So he seems to be the most motivated," McEnroe concluded.

"I came in with all the valid papers" - Novak Djokovic on his eviction from Australia

Novak Djokovic is the World No. 5

In an interview with Channel Nine on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic recalled his infamous deportation right before the 2022 Australian Open. The 35-year-old claimed that he did not break any rules and that he possessed all valid documents.

“A lot of people still have a wrong idea of what happened. There were two or three more people that came to Australia 10 days before I did with exactly the same exemption that I had. I was just following the rules. My exemption was verified by an independent body and panel of doctors. I came in with all the valid papers," he said.

