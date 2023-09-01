Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has reacted to the news of former Wimbledon and US Open men's doubles champion Jack Sock retiring from the sport after his exit from the ongoing US Open 2023. After playing his last match alongside Coco Gauff, Sock has officially ended his tennis career.

He is the sole player to beat Roger Federer four times in professional men’s doubles matches. Sock won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2014. He repeated that feat in 2018 and also took the same title at that year's US Open.

Djokovic took to social media to appreciate the American tennis star’s 14-year-long career in sport. He uploaded a status sharing ATP Tour's banner with the words, "Thank You Jack Sock."

Djokovic shares Instagram story on Jack Sock's retirement

Sock, a former singles world No. 8, announced his plans to retire from the sport on Sunday. Breaking the news on social media, the 30-year-old shared a message containing highlights of his career.

“It’s been 14 years of memories I will never forget. From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic gold and bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles, and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it’s been beyond what I could’ve ever dreamed. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've happened."

Jack Sock's partner in the men's doubles, John Isner, has also decided to retire from the sport. Isner teamed up with Sock for his last men’s doubles match at Court 12 in the US Open 2023. They lost to Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3).

Jack Sock's career arc

US Open 2010 marked Jack Sock's debut at the tour level. In his career, Sock won four ATP Tour titles. The biggest win of his career was at the Paris Masters in 2017. He finished that season at a career-high ranking of world No. 8.

The American veteran also triumphed at the Wimbledon doubles in 2014 alongside Vasek Pospisil and in 2018 with Mike Bryan.

At the US Open 2018, Sock continued his winning run with Bryan and they registered their second consecutive Grand Slam triumph. He made his way to No. 2 in the ATP doubles rankings that year and followed it up by winning the ATP Finals with Bryan.

Jack Sock also has to his credit two Olympic medals in doubles, from the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. He won the mixed doubles gold with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and bronze in men’s doubles with Steve Johnson.

Last season, he paired with Frances Tiafoe to defeat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. This was Federer’s farewell match.

The tennis star will be starting his career in pickleball. Sock has been pondering his shift from tennis to pickleball for quite some time. He played pickleball on his time off from the tennis schedule.

“Maybe when my body’s not cooperating enough for tennis, and I’m getting older, maybe pickleball kind of takes over for me,” he had said in May this year.

