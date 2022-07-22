Novak Djokovic reacts to joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray at Laver Cup 2022

Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is excited to join his "Big-4" colleagues - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray - at the 2022 Laver Cup in September.

The fifth edition of the team competition gets underway at the O2 arena in London on September 23. The star-studded Team Europe line-up will feature the fabled quartet for the first time ever in the tournament as they look to continue their perfect record against Team World.

Murray will make his Laver Cup debut while Djokovic is set to make his first appearance in the team competition in four years. Meanwhile, Nadal last played in the Laver Cup in 2019, while Federer is likely to return for a fourth appearance in the competition. The Swiss hasn't played competitively since undergoing a knee surgery after Wimbledon last year and will be making his ATP comeback at the event.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion reacted with a smiling emoji and a fire emoji to the Laver Cup's tweet about the Big-4 appearing together in London, indicating that he was elated at getting the opportunity to play alongside his biggest rivals.

The Serb is fresh off winning his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Major title two weeks ago, beating Nick Kyrgios in a fourth-set tiebreak.

How have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray fared at Laver Cup?

The Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are some of the best players to have graced the sport. All four are multiple-time Slam and Masters 1000 winners and have won over 700 singles matches each.

At the Laver Cup, Federer has a perfect 6-0 record in singles matches, dropping a set thrice. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has a 2-3 record in doubles, with his two wins coming while partnering Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

Nadal, meanwhile, has a 2-1 record in Laver Cup singles, losing to John Isner and beating Jack Sock and Milos Raonic. The Spaniard has a 1-2 record in doubles, winning with Federer in 2017 but losing with Tomas Berdych in 2017 and with Stefanos Tsitsipas two years later.

Djokovic, in his lone appearance at the Laver Cup in 2018, lost his singles match against Kevin Anderson and his doubles outing partnering with Federer -- a record he will look to improve this year.

