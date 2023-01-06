Novak Djokovic has no qualms about the challenge awaiting him when he takes on Daniil Medvedev on Saturday (January 7) in the Adelaide 1 semifinals.

The 35-year-old Serb faced the big-serving Denis Shapovalov on Friday for a place in the last four. In a keenly fought near two-hour clash, Djokovic escaped three break points to win in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). He extended his perfect record against the Canadian to 8-0.

Djokovic will now face the red-hot Medvedev, who's also yet to drop a set this week. The Serb has won eight of his 12 meetings with Medvedev, but six of these matches went the distance, with Djokovic winning four of them.

In an on-court interview after beating Shapovalov, Djokovic knows what awaits him on Saturday against Medvedev as he seeks singles title no. 92 this weekend:

"When you play Daniil, you have to be prepared to go the distance. Physically, mentally, game-wise, he has definitely been one of the best players in the world in the last five years. He has established himself as a Grand Slam winner, and he's a former No. 1 in the world. So, someone that I respect a lot. We had some amazing battles over the years. We're hoping for another good battle tomorrow."

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic said that he expects an intense contest against the Russian, who is playing well and has been the epitome of consistency.

"I know what it takes to play against him and win. Of course it can be anybody's game. I think we are both playing well. I saw him playing few matches this week. He's striking the ball very, very well. He's as consistent as he always is."

Djokovic continued:

"He doesn't give you too many free points, so to say. He's got a big serve, so he can cruise through his service games but then he makes you work on your service games. He's definitely one of the toughest players to play against."

Novak Djokovic has won four of his last five contests against Medvedev, including the last three.

"I'm happy with the way I'm playing" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 6

Novak Djokovic has been in imperious form this week, not dropping a set in three outings in Adelaide.

He admitted as much during his post-match conference with the Australian Open less than two weeks away.

Djokovic, though, doesn't want to look too far ahead and wants to focus on the present, saying:

"I'm happy with the way I'm playing, the way I'm feeling on the court. I'm as motivated as always, regardless of the tournament category, so to say. I know that Grand Slam is around the corner, but I really want to focus my attention here."

Novak Djokovic is looking for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

