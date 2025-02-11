"Novak Djokovic really hates Jannik Sinner"; "Carlos Alcaraz is being used by his agenda" - Fans slam Serb for picking Spaniard over Italian

Novak Djokovic gave Carlos Alcaraz the edge over Jannik Sinner, stating that the former has a certain "charisma" that sets him apart. However, his comments have left many fans disappointed.

After a heartbreaking exit at the 2025 Australian Open, where he had to retire due to a leg injury in his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev, Djokovic has set his sights on the Qatar Open. He returned to his homeland, Belgrade, Serbia, to recover before making his comeback.

Before competing in Doha, the Serb gave an interview to Montenegrin daily Vijesti, where he discussed various topics. When asked which new-generation player had the same "charisma" as himself, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, he named Alcaraz.

“When we talk about charisma, Alcaraz stands out as someone who has stood out, not only with his games, exceptional achievements and results for such a young age, but also as someone who is very charismatic, a fair-play player and kind to everyone. And when he loses, he loses with a smile, which is really impressive for such a young man who doesn't have much experience, but who acts as if he has been on the tour for 10 years or more," he said.

Fans didn’t take Djokovic’s words well and criticized him for his preference. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Damn Djokovic really hates Sinner."

"We know why he prefers Carlos. Everybody knows it pretty well. It’s sad Carlos is being used by his well-known agenda anyway. Hope Carlos’ fans give him what’s what," another wrote.

One account posted:

"Really? Alcaraz, the hyperactive manchild, is the guy with the “charisma” and “values” to represent tennis? This is the same guy who supports women beaters and rapists. So, we all know what Novak’s values are. Sinner saved tennis from these types of individuals, and I couldn’t be more honored to support him."

"Djokovic really doesn’t like Sinner," one user wrote.

"There are more players with fair play and charisma but Djokovic is usually naming only the one he has just won against . He can’t accept to name any player who nowadays is better than him and beating him . The fact that Djokovic is not that much loved is his Absolute Ego. Facts," another added.

One user tweeted:

"Obviously, Djokovic is contradicted by the score. Sinner is superior in every aspect. Djokovic and the Nolefam are a good luck charm for Sinner."

Novak Djokovic eyes 100th career title at Qatar Open 2025

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is determined to bounce back from his heartbreaking exit at the 2025 Australian Open, where he was chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. Now, his focus is on the Qatar Open, where he aims to secure his 100th career title. The tournament runs from February 17 to February 22.

Djokovic told Vijesti:

"I hope that the 100th trophy can come already in Doha, I've been chasing it for a long time, since October last year, but about that - it will come when it's supposed to come. Thank God, I know it will come, we'll see when and where."

At the ATP 500 tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion could potentially face both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, depending on the draw. He is no stranger to success in Doha, having won the title twice in 2016 and 2017.

