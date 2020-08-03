Novak Djokovic recalls how he cried after both of his first 2 competitive matches

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic appeared on this week's ATP Tennis Radio's Tennis United podcast, where he recalled his first tennis tournament - which he played at the age of eight. The Serb revealed that he couldn't hold back his tears after winning on the first day, and after losing to compatriot Viktor Troicki on the second.

Talking to Vasek Pospisil on the podcast, Novak Djokovic also spoke about the other firsts in his professional tennis career. Besides recalling his first-ever tennis tourney, Novak Djokovic stated that he always called his mother after achieving a big win. The 17-time Grand Slam champion also disclosed what he bought with his first significant paycheck.

I cried a lot when I was a kid: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon last year

Novak Djokovic participated in his first official tennis competition when he was eight. The Serb player managed to win his first match, but the next day, Viktor Troicki handed him a heartbreaking loss. Surprisingly, Djokovic cried on both days.

He narrated the entire incident as follows:

"I remember the first tournament that I ever played in my life, the first competition I had officially. I was 8. So I won my first match ever 8 all, tiebreak 10-8. I was obviously filled with joy, and I was very exhausted. My mom was there; she hugged me. And at some point, after she hugged me, I started crying.

"Then, the next day, I lost to Viktor Troicki like 9-0, and then I cried again. So I cried pretty much a lot when I was a kid."

When Pospisil asked him the name of the person he first called after a big victory, the 2020 Australian Open winner replied:

"Mom, for sure. My mom is always there in good and bad times. You can share that moment of joy."

The Canadian player next asked about the first thing that Novak Djokovic bought with his first paycheck. The 2016 French Open winner instantly replied that it was a sports jersey.

Novak Djokovic picks Australian Open 2012 final against Rafael Nadal as his most physical match ever

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the 2012 Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic was later asked to name the most physical match of his tennis career, and he replied that it was the Australian Open final match against Rafael Nadal in 2012.

The summit clash went on for five hours and 53 minutes before Djokovic defeated his Spanish opponent 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5. It is worth noting that before the final match against Nadal, Novak Djokovic had a five-set semifinal match against Andy Murray.

Vasek Pospisil recalled how the two players needed chairs for the presentation ceremony after the game. Djokovic in response stated that he had to push himself hard mentally during the final set of the match, and that he ended up losing sense of what was happening in his body.