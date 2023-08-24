Novak Djokovic was greeted with thunderous cheers and overwhelming support as he made his long-awaited return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time in two years following his previous loss at the 2021 US Open final.

In 2022, Djokovic was denied participation in the American Slam due to his unvaccinated status. However, the US government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigners dissolved in May 2023.

This recent development granted the Serb the opportunity to compete in the Cincinnati Open, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in the final to clinch the title. The World No. 2 then made a return to the U.S. Open after being absent from the event last year.

Djokovic last participated at the US Open in 2021, a year in which he had already won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. With these victories under his belt, the former World No. 1 was aiming to complete a Calender Slam by winning the title at the Flushing Meadows.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion reached the final of the US Open where he faced Daniil Medvedev. However, the Russian proved to be a formidable adversary, dominating the match and ultimately securing victory in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, denying the Serb the title.

Since his defeat in the 2021 final, Novak Djokovic has returned to the US Open. Recently he graced the Arthur Ashe Stadium after a two-year absence, receiving an electrifying welcome from the crowd, who showered him with resounding cheers and unwavering support.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also took some time to sign match memorabilia brought in by the fans.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

"Novak Djokovic is even stronger when he competes against adversity" - Marion Bartoli

Western & Southern Open - Day 6

Former World No. 7 Marion Bartoli firmly believes that Novak Djokovic truly demonstrates his exceptional prowess when confronted with challenging situations.

Bartoli highlighted the Serb's remarkable ability to assert dominance in the face of adversity during competitions. She firmly believes that Djokovic thrives in unfavorable circumstances and prefers to play under unfavorable circumstances.

"I just have the feeling that Novak always improves and is even stronger when he competes against adversity. He likes it against them to play and compete," Marion Bartoli said in an interview with tennis 365 .

Marion Bartoli also predicted that Djokovic will surpass all other players in history and retire with the highest number of Grand Slam wins.

Djokovic recently clinched his 23rd Grand Slam title at this year's French Open. He also reached the Wimbledon finals but unfortunately fell short against the World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz.

Bartoli firmly believes that the Serb will continue to dominate as the most successful player in the foreseeable future. According to her, Alcaraz, despite possessing immense potential and exceptional overall game, will not pose significant challenges for Djokovic.

"I think when he ends his career, he will most likely be the one with the most Grand Slam wins and also the one who has achieved everything else," Marion Bartoli said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis