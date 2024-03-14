Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are among the names who have gone on extended winning streaks on the ATP Tour in recent years. Jannik Sinner, who has not lost a match in 2024, has become the latest to join the fellow Grand Slam champions on the list.

Sinner opened his season with two consecutive titles — including his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open — and has booked a spot in the Indian Wells quarterfinal.

Medvedev, who is also in the draw, was asked to comment on his opponent’s impressive 15-0 start to the season in his post-match press conference. The Russian said it was a “great feeling” when one is winning consecutive matches.

"It's a great feeling to have," Medvedev said. "You know, the tiebreaks like we saw yesterday, you know the serve is going to go on the line, the return is going to go frame in. You know what you have to do. You're in the zone and it's a great feeling, and that's for sure the feeling he has right now."

The World No. 4 noted that Novak Djokovic holds the record for the best starts to the season, but was quick to add that even his run came to an end at some point.

"At one moment it always stops. I think Novak Djokovic has the record, 46 or something. Still, someone stopped him. I don't even know who it was."

Circling back to Sinner, Medvedev said the Italian was obviously running high on confidence, but added that he will try his best to beat him if they were to cross paths.

"But if me or someone else is playing Jannik Sinner, I do think in the locker room doesn't make much," Daniil Medvedev said. "You know, you go on the court, you try to win. You know, the more wins, the more titles you have in your career, Grand Slams, whatever, the more you have the confidence in yourself that I could do it, that you can do it. Yeah, so not much more to add, for sure. Confidence helps him, but there is going to be someone who will stop him. Maybe not here; maybe later. If I play him, I will try my best to win."

Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev look to seal SF spots at Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells 2024.

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will look to seal a spot in semifinals of Indian Wells on Thursday (March 14).

Sinner, who is the third seed at this year’s tournament, will take on Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka. The Italian is yet to drop a set in three matches, having beaten the likes of Ben Shelton, Jan Lennard Struff and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Fourth seed Medvedev, meanwhile, will square off against Holger Rune for a spot in the last-four. The Russian has also scored straight sets wins over Grigor Dimitrov, Sebastian Korda and Roberto Carballes Baena.