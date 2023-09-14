Novak Djokovic records 9th $10 million prize money season after US Open win

Novak Djokovic continues to make history both on and off the court. The Serb roared to victory at the US Open earlier this month, beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in a repeat of their 2021 final.

With the win, Djokovic became the first player to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era, going level with all-time leader Margaret Court. He has also become the oldest winner at Flushing Meadows since a 35-year-old Ken Rosewall won the 1970 edition.

The victory also gave Djokovic a paycheque of $3 million, pushing his season earnings beyond 10 million. It's the ninth time the Serb has earned that much in a season in his illustrious career, which is five more than any other player.

From 2011 to 2016, the World No. 1 had six straight $10 million prize money seasons before also doing so in 2018-19 and now 2023.

Coming back to the final against Medvedev, Djokovic took the opening set 6-3 but was in an almighty tussle for the second. Medvedev saw a set point come and go as the Serb won the ensuing tiebreak to seal the marathon 104-minute set.

That effectively ended the match as a contest, as Medvedev faded in the third. Following an early exchange of breaks, Djokovic broke decisively to serve out a historic win.

A day later, the Serb said on the TODAY show that there were doubts in his mind during that second set, which he eventually won.

“There were doubts, there are always doubts," he said. "But it’s important to keep things quite simple and have good clarity and be in the present moment and focus on the next point and what needs to be done.”

Some notable records and milestones Novak Djokovic achieved with his US Open win

Novak Djokovic achieved a plethora of records and milestones during his fourth US Open win earlier this month. With his third Grand Slam title of the year, he became the first male player to win three Majors in a year on four occasions (also 2011, 2015, 2021).

Djokovic's 24th Major comes exactly 50 years after Margaret Court won her 24th at the 1973 US Open. The Serb has now won exactly one-third of all Majors competed, winning 24 of 72. Remarkably, he has reached the final in exactly half the Majors (36) he has participated in.

The Serb's 12th Grand Slam singles title after turning 30 is four more than the next most successful male player (Rafael Nadal). Serena Williams won 10 after turning 30.

Among the male players in the Open Era, Novak Djokovic's 96 singles titles are only behind Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109).

