Andy Roddick felt Novak Djokovic's choice of words to refer to media criticism towards him was "really, really bad" and highly uncalled for. As the Serbian superstar recently clarified his stance on the 'bathroom break row' at the 2023 Australian Open, he accused the media of "publicly lynching" him.

According to Roddick, the Serb's use of the word lynching for criticism over a bathroom break was "melodramatic."

After his first-round match, Djokovic reacted to a report suggesting that he defied the chair umpire's orders to go for an unsanctioned bathroom break during the match, saying that the reality was far from what was conveyed. He further expressed his dissatisfaction at being criticized for a virtual non-issue and questioned the ATP and Australian Open organizers for not coming to his defense while the media was "lynching" him.

In another controversial moment involving Djokovic during his second-round match, he was seen having an animated discussion with the chair umpire, demanding the removal of a few fans from the stadium, who were unnecessarily having a go at him.

Roddick praised Djokovic for handling the matter with the noisy fans with clarity and calm, but felt that he could have handled the 'bathroom break' row a lot better than he did.

"As well as he handled the above situation on video, his word choice of lynching when referring someone writing a bad article about going pee pee, was really really bad," Andy Roddick wrote on Twitter.

andyroddick @andyroddick Eurosport @eurosport



A furious Novak Djokovic pleads with the umpire to remove a loud spectator from the audience



#AusOpen | @DjokerNole "The guy's 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝... he's not here to watch tennis!"A furious Novak Djokovic pleads with the umpire to remove a loud spectator from the audience "The guy's 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝... he's not here to watch tennis!" A furious Novak Djokovic pleads with the umpire to remove a loud spectator from the audience 😤#AusOpen | @DjokerNole https://t.co/IiASc4pyEj Novak handled this as well as he could have. Was clear about explaining this issue, and calm when asking how ref was gonna help w a solution twitter.com/eurosport/stat… Novak handled this as well as he could have. Was clear about explaining this issue, and calm when asking how ref was gonna help w a solution twitter.com/eurosport/stat…

andyroddick @andyroddick And as well as he handled the above situation on video, his word choice of lynching when referring someone writing a bad article about going pee pee, was really really bad And as well as he handled the above situation on video, his word choice of lynching when referring someone writing a bad article about going pee pee, was really really bad

When a fan accused Roddick of taking Djokovic's words too seriously, the American tennis great responded by reiterating that criticism for a bathroom break and something as serious as lynching simply cannot be compared, and that is why he feels the Serb should have done better.

"Comparing criticism for a pee pee break to a public death without trial is melodramatic whenever you live. I understand labeling something woke is easier than arguing on the merits. Simply, criticism for a tinkle isn’t comparable to a public lynching," Roddick stated.

Jodie @petals1031 @andyroddick Sorry, but we cannot hold the world up to the same narrow parameters of the current "woke" movement in America. The rest of the world are allowed to use words like lynch, field, et al without worrying about the woke police. @andyroddick Sorry, but we cannot hold the world up to the same narrow parameters of the current "woke" movement in America. The rest of the world are allowed to use words like lynch, field, et al without worrying about the woke police.

andyroddick @andyroddick @petals1031 Comparing criticism for a pee pee break to a public death without trial is melodramatic whenever you live. I understand labeling something woke is easier than arguing on the merits. Simply, criticism for a tinkle isn’t comparable to a public lynching @petals1031 Comparing criticism for a pee pee break to a public death without trial is melodramatic whenever you live. I understand labeling something woke is easier than arguing on the merits. Simply, criticism for a tinkle isn’t comparable to a public lynching

Novak Djokovic goes hard at ATP and Tennis Australia for not coming out in his support

Novak Djokovic reacts during his match at the 2023 Australian Open.

Soon after his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena, Novak Djokovic clarified his stance on the 'bathroom break row' by revealing that he did not "defy the chair umpire's orders" as the umpire had allowed him to take a break. Additionally, what seemed like chair umpire Aurelie Tourte calling him to warn him about wasting time was simply her calling him to tell him that the toilet was on the other side of the court.

Having given his clarification, he later went on to slam the ATP and Australian Open authorities, particularly the men's tennis governing body, for never coming out in his defense, despite him facing "continuous" criticism from the media.

"Again, I am publicly asking a question: why didn’t the ATP or the Grand Slam come out and explain the situation when they can see that the media are publicly lynching me?" Djokovic said in a press conference after his second-round victory.

"This has been happening continuously, there have been many situations like this one – but in the end nothing, it’s all the same."

"At the end of the day, if we are members of this tour, surely there has to be some responsibility towards the players, some sort of protection. But no, ‘you do what you want and roast him as much as you want in media, while we remain silent'," the world No. 4 added.

On the tennis front, the nine-time champion, who is struggling with a nagging left hamstring injury, will face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the fourth round on Monday night. He is four wins away from a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam men's singles title.

