Novak Djokovic remains only male player yet to drop a set at French Open 2022 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has cruised through the French Open draw, disposing of his first four opponents with absurd ease. The defending champion is the only player in the men's singles draw yet to drop a set in Paris.

Before the fourth round, Djokovic had Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz and Holger Rune for company. However, all of them barring Djokovic proceeded to drop at least one set in their respective last-16 fixtures.

Hurkacz and Medvedev exited the tournament after disappointing losses to Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic respectively. Meanwhile, Nadal, a 13-time champion at the event, was taken the distance by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Danish teenager Holger Rune produced arguably the biggest upset of the tournament as he beat World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitispas in four sets.

Novak Djokovic will take on Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has seemingly hit top form as he aims to defend his crown in Paris. The Serb dropped just four games in his opening-round encounter against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. He was made to work a bit harder in the second round by Alex Molcan, but held his nerve in a third-set tie-break to seal a straight-sets win.

The Serb dropped just eight games against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in the third round, setting up a clash with familiar foe Diego Schwartzman.

It was business as usual for the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the fourth round as he produced a ruthless display to dispatch Schwartzman in straight sets. Djokovic lost just seven game in the match to maintain his perfect set record in Paris.

The Serb will face his biggest challenge in the quarterfinals against Rafael Nadal later on Tuesday. This will be the 59th meeting between the two legends of the game, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 30-28.

Nadal has won seven of their nine meetings at Roland Garros, but was famously defeated by the World No. 1 in the semifinals last year.

